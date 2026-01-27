Connect with us

IEA seeks Guantanamo prisoner release for American detainees

4 hours ago

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called for the release of the last Afghan prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay in return for freeing American detainees still in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, U.S. and Afghan officials have held secret negotiations for months focused on the release of American detainees, a priority for U.S. President Donald Trump and a prerequisite for any broader diplomatic talks with the IEA.

While at least five American detainees have been released from Afghanistan over the past year, negotiations have stalled over the fate of those still in custody. Afghan officials say progress now depends on Washington’s decision regarding the remaining Afghan prisoner at Guantánamo Bay.

The issue has become a major point of tension between the two sides. The U.S. administration has accused Afghanistan of using detainees as leverage, an allegation the IEA denies as it seeks international recognition and improved relations with Washington.

“We want these two American detainees to be released, and, at the same time, the fate of our detainee who is in Guantánamo should be made clear,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA spokesman, said in an interview with The New York Times.

“Our prisoner should be released.”

The Afghan detainee, Muhammad Rahim, is accused by the United States of acting as a courier and interpreter for Osama bin Laden within Al Qaeda.

 

TAPI project advances in Herat; 91 kilometers ready for pipeline installation

1 day ago

January 26, 2026

Significant progress has been made on the TAPI gas pipeline project in western Afghanistan, with 91 kilometers of the route in Herat province now ready for pipeline installation, officials said.

Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar met with Begenj Abdullayev, head of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan’s Consul General in Herat, Batyr Yulov, to review recent developments and future plans for the project.

During the meeting, Islamjar welcomed the advances achieved so far and praised the efforts of all parties involved. He said that close cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan has accelerated the project’s progress, expressing growing optimism about its successful completion.

Providing a technical update, Abdullayev said that 91 kilometers of the project route have been fully prepared for pipeline installation. He added that several work camps have also been established along the route to support ongoing and upcoming construction activities.

Consul General Batyr Yulov commended the cooperation of the Islamic Emirate in facilitating the implementation of the TAPI project. He said that, based on current planning, construction of the TAPI project in Herat province is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The TAPI project, which aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, is considered one of the region’s most strategic energy initiatives and is expected to contribute significantly to regional connectivity, economic growth, and employment opportunities in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan to become key player in regional cooperation within five years, says Kazakh ambassador

1 day ago

January 26, 2026

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has expressed optimism about Afghanistan’s potential to play a central role in regional cooperation and development over the next five years.

In a recent interview with Samaa TV, the ambassador emphasized that Afghanistan’s stability is crucial for the neighborhood.

“Security is the backbone. Without security we cannot develop,” the ambassador said, emphasizing on collective security measures to tackle challenges.

The envoy also pointed to initiatives like a planned railroad linking neighboring countries as examples of how infrastructure projects can strengthen regional ties.

He praised Afghanistan’s willingness to engage in regional projects, drawing parallels to the European Union’s transformation from conflict to cooperation.

“Within next five years we will enjoy a completely different regional landscape of regional cooperation,” he said.

The ambassador emphasized that regional development and security are deeply connected and that coordinated efforts between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and neighboring countries are essential for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

Afghan government to revoke most media support organization licenses

1 day ago

January 26, 2026

The Ministry of Information and Culture has announced that it will revoke the licenses of all media support organizations in Afghanistan, except for three designated groups.

In an official statement, the ministry highlighted the large number of media support organizations operating in the country and criticized some for engaging in unprofessional activities that, rather than addressing journalists’ and media outlets’ challenges, have damaged the international credibility of Afghanistan’s media institutions.

The ministry also noted that several organizations have been inactive for an extended period.

According to the statement, only the licenses of three media support organizations will be renewed, while all others will be canceled.

No further details were given nor did the ministry name the three organizations that would be allowed to renew their licenses.

