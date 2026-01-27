IEA seeks Guantanamo prisoner release for American detainees

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called for the release of the last Afghan prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay in return for freeing American detainees still in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, U.S. and Afghan officials have held secret negotiations for months focused on the release of American detainees, a priority for U.S. President Donald Trump and a prerequisite for any broader diplomatic talks with the IEA.

While at least five American detainees have been released from Afghanistan over the past year, negotiations have stalled over the fate of those still in custody. Afghan officials say progress now depends on Washington’s decision regarding the remaining Afghan prisoner at Guantánamo Bay.

The issue has become a major point of tension between the two sides. The U.S. administration has accused Afghanistan of using detainees as leverage, an allegation the IEA denies as it seeks international recognition and improved relations with Washington.

“We want these two American detainees to be released, and, at the same time, the fate of our detainee who is in Guantánamo should be made clear,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA spokesman, said in an interview with The New York Times.

“Our prisoner should be released.”

The Afghan detainee, Muhammad Rahim, is accused by the United States of acting as a courier and interpreter for Osama bin Laden within Al Qaeda.