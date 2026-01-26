Latest News
TAPI project advances in Herat; 91 kilometers ready for pipeline installation
Significant progress has been made on the TAPI gas pipeline project in western Afghanistan, with 91 kilometers of the route in Herat province now ready for pipeline installation, officials said.
Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar met with Begenj Abdullayev, head of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan’s Consul General in Herat, Batyr Yulov, to review recent developments and future plans for the project.
During the meeting, Islamjar welcomed the advances achieved so far and praised the efforts of all parties involved. He said that close cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan has accelerated the project’s progress, expressing growing optimism about its successful completion.
Providing a technical update, Abdullayev said that 91 kilometers of the project route have been fully prepared for pipeline installation. He added that several work camps have also been established along the route to support ongoing and upcoming construction activities.
Consul General Batyr Yulov commended the cooperation of the Islamic Emirate in facilitating the implementation of the TAPI project. He said that, based on current planning, construction of the TAPI project in Herat province is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
The TAPI project, which aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, is considered one of the region’s most strategic energy initiatives and is expected to contribute significantly to regional connectivity, economic growth, and employment opportunities in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghanistan to become key player in regional cooperation within five years, says Kazakh ambassador
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has expressed optimism about Afghanistan’s potential to play a central role in regional cooperation and development over the next five years.
In a recent interview with Samaa TV, the ambassador emphasized that Afghanistan’s stability is crucial for the neighborhood.
“Security is the backbone. Without security we cannot develop,” the ambassador said, emphasizing on collective security measures to tackle challenges.
The envoy also pointed to initiatives like a planned railroad linking neighboring countries as examples of how infrastructure projects can strengthen regional ties.
He praised Afghanistan’s willingness to engage in regional projects, drawing parallels to the European Union’s transformation from conflict to cooperation.
“Within next five years we will enjoy a completely different regional landscape of regional cooperation,” he said.
The ambassador emphasized that regional development and security are deeply connected and that coordinated efforts between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and neighboring countries are essential for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.
Latest News
Afghan government to revoke most media support organization licenses
The Ministry of Information and Culture has announced that it will revoke the licenses of all media support organizations in Afghanistan, except for three designated groups.
In an official statement, the ministry highlighted the large number of media support organizations operating in the country and criticized some for engaging in unprofessional activities that, rather than addressing journalists’ and media outlets’ challenges, have damaged the international credibility of Afghanistan’s media institutions.
The ministry also noted that several organizations have been inactive for an extended period.
According to the statement, only the licenses of three media support organizations will be renewed, while all others will be canceled.
No further details were given nor did the ministry name the three organizations that would be allowed to renew their licenses.
Latest News
UN political affairs chief urges immediate lifting of restrictions on women during Kabul visit
The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, concluded a visit to Kabul on Sunday, during which she held talks with the Islamic Emirate authorities, diplomats, Afghan women, civil society representatives, and female Afghan staff working for the UN.
According to a UN statement, DiCarlo raised concerns over restrictions imposed on Afghan women, particularly limitations affecting female UN employees, as well as broader curbs on women’s access to education, employment, and public life. She urged the authorities to lift these restrictions immediately.
During her meetings, DiCarlo also encouraged Afghan authorities to engage fully in the Doha Process and to address international obligations required for Afghanistan’s reintegration into the global community. Both sides agreed to continue dialogue and engagement.
The UN official further emphasized the importance of ensuring unimpeded cross-border transit of humanitarian assistance and sought the cooperation of Afghan authorities to facilitate aid delivery to people in need.
DiCarlo praised the vital role played by Afghan women working for the United Nations in supporting humanitarian and development efforts across the country.
She also met separately with Afghan women and civil society representatives to discuss the human rights situation in Afghanistan, underscoring the UN’s continued concern over the status of women and girls in the country.
