Afghanistan to become key player in regional cooperation within five years, says Kazakh ambassador

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has expressed optimism about Afghanistan’s potential to play a central role in regional cooperation and development over the next five years.

In a recent interview with Samaa TV, the ambassador emphasized that Afghanistan’s stability is crucial for the neighborhood.

“Security is the backbone. Without security we cannot develop,” the ambassador said, emphasizing on collective security measures to tackle challenges.

The envoy also pointed to initiatives like a planned railroad linking neighboring countries as examples of how infrastructure projects can strengthen regional ties.

He praised Afghanistan’s willingness to engage in regional projects, drawing parallels to the European Union’s transformation from conflict to cooperation.

“Within next five years we will enjoy a completely different regional landscape of regional cooperation,” he said.

The ambassador emphasized that regional development and security are deeply connected and that coordinated efforts between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and neighboring countries are essential for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.