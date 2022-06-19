Stanekzai urges neighboring countries not to destabilize Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2022)

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai said Sunday that Afghanistan wants to expand ties with neighboring countries and that he hopes these countries do not try to destabilize Afghanistan.

Speaking at a meeting in Kabul, entitled “The Future of Afghanistan’s Relations with Neighboring Countries”, Stanekzai said that Afghanistan does not pose any threat to other countries, but that the existence of some countries, including Iran and Pakistan, is due to jihad by the Afghan people.

Participants at the meeting called for the expansion of mutual cooperation between Afghanistan and neighboring countries, while they also discussed the need for strong political and economic relations. They also discussed the issue of refugees.

Addressing the meeting, Stanekzai said that Afghanistan wants to expand relations with its neighbors. He also called on these countries not to try to destabilize Afghanistan.

“I call on neighboring countries not to block the borders for Afghans, and to strengthen relations with Afghanistan; the Islamic Emirate has sacrificed and is ready to sacrifice even more,” Stanekzai said.

Meanwhile the acting minister of public health called on neighboring countries to provide visas for those who are ill or have scholarships.

“I call on friendly countries to provide a good environment for the growth of the talents of Afghan students and to cooperate with them by arranging visas,” said Qalandar Abad, the acting minister of public health.

At the meeting, a Pakistan representative said that his country wants to help Afghan students in the health sector.

“We have excellent services in the field of health for Afghanistan and Afghan students, and in addition to creating a learning environment, we have also created practical sections for these students,” said Zia-ul-Haq, head of Khyber University in Pakistan.

“We are trying to pave the way for facilities, and this is not only our effort, but also that of the Pakistani government,” said Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, director of Kohat Hospital.

Afghanistan’s relations with its neighbors have had many ups and downs in recent years, but now Afghanistan wants to engage constructively with all countries.