Latest News
IEA’s FM meets with Uzbek delegation to strengthen economic ties
Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting minister of foreign affairs, met with Abdul Aziz Kamilov, Uzbekistan’s National Security Adviser, and special representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Esmatullah Ergashev on Sunday in Kabul.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign ministry said in a statement that the two sides focused on strengthening economic and transit relations.
Kamilov said security in his country was dependent on peace and stability in Afghanistan and that the Uzbek government was ready to work to strengthen political, economic and transit relations with the IEA.
Kamilov also briefed the IEA delegation on the upcoming economic conference scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan. High-ranking officials from countries in the region are expected to attend. Muttaqi has also been invited.
Muttaqi meanwhile welcomed Uzbekistan’s willingness to cooperate with Afghanistan and said there is currently a good “political atmosphere” between the two countries.
He also confirmed that he would attend the Uzbekistan Economic Conference and that he will hold talks with Uzbek and participating officials on strengthening trade and transit relations.
Uzbekistan has maintained political and economic relations with Afghanistan since the fall of the previous government and the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, and has said that interaction with the Islamic Emirate is in the interests of all countries in the region.
Latest News
Malnutrition cases increase in north of Afghanistan by 50%
Doctors at the Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi Regional Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif have voiced deep concern over the increase in malnutrition among children in the north of the country, saying the prevalence of this condition has increased by 50 percent in the region.
Dr. Abdul Rauf Frogh, head of the pediatric unit at Balkh Public Health Department, said on Sunday that there are a number of reasons for the spike in malnutrition including poverty, hunger, and the lack of public awareness around health issues.
He also said the economic crisis, migration and mothers not having enough breast milk is also contributing to the rise in malnutrition among children.
According to hospital officials, on average almost 100 babies and young children are hospitalized in the northern region daily.
“As malnutrition cases have increased, we have made more beds [available] and distributed free milk to malnourished children,” Frogh said.
Parents of young children in hospitals have said poverty has resulted in their children becoming malnourished.
“We are poor and we don’t have anything to eat; I couldn’t feed my child and my husband is also unemployed; our child became malnourished because of poverty,” said one mother.
Recently, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) raised concerns about the problem and said at least 100,000 children in Afghanistan have been treated for malnutrition so far this year.
Latest News
Stanekzai urges neighboring countries not to destabilize Afghanistan
The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai said Sunday that Afghanistan wants to expand ties with neighboring countries and that he hopes these countries do not try to destabilize Afghanistan.
Speaking at a meeting in Kabul, entitled “The Future of Afghanistan’s Relations with Neighboring Countries”, Stanekzai said that Afghanistan does not pose any threat to other countries, but that the existence of some countries, including Iran and Pakistan, is due to jihad by the Afghan people.
Participants at the meeting called for the expansion of mutual cooperation between Afghanistan and neighboring countries, while they also discussed the need for strong political and economic relations. They also discussed the issue of refugees.
Addressing the meeting, Stanekzai said that Afghanistan wants to expand relations with its neighbors. He also called on these countries not to try to destabilize Afghanistan.
“I call on neighboring countries not to block the borders for Afghans, and to strengthen relations with Afghanistan; the Islamic Emirate has sacrificed and is ready to sacrifice even more,” Stanekzai said.
Meanwhile the acting minister of public health called on neighboring countries to provide visas for those who are ill or have scholarships.
“I call on friendly countries to provide a good environment for the growth of the talents of Afghan students and to cooperate with them by arranging visas,” said Qalandar Abad, the acting minister of public health.
At the meeting, a Pakistan representative said that his country wants to help Afghan students in the health sector.
“We have excellent services in the field of health for Afghanistan and Afghan students, and in addition to creating a learning environment, we have also created practical sections for these students,” said Zia-ul-Haq, head of Khyber University in Pakistan.
“We are trying to pave the way for facilities, and this is not only our effort, but also that of the Pakistani government,” said Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, director of Kohat Hospital.
Afghanistan’s relations with its neighbors have had many ups and downs in recent years, but now Afghanistan wants to engage constructively with all countries.
Latest News
IEA says US is the ‘biggest obstacle’ to recognizing the new government
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday the United States was the biggest obstacle in terms of global recognition and that it was blocking other countries from formally accepting the new government.
Asked if the IEA’s policies were preventing the world from recognizing the new government, IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: “As far as recognition by foreign countries is concerned, I think the United States is the biggest obstacle.”
“[The United States] does not allow other countries to move in this direction, and it has not taken any steps in this regard,” said Mujahid, answering reporters’ questions on a WhatsApp group.
Mujahid claimed that the IEA had met “all the conditions” for diplomatic recognition of the government.
He also stressed that all countries, including the United States, should know that political engagement with the IEA would benefit everyone as it would allow the world to formally discuss its “grievances” with the IEA.
Mujahid insisted that IEA leaders “want better bilateral relations” with the United States based on an agreement the two countries signed in Doha in February 2020.
He said Washington should also move towards better relations with Kabul.
The United States has not yet commented on the IEA official’s remarks.
However, it’s been almost ten months since the Islamic Emirate took power and no country has yet recognized the new government.
This comes after the US Congress heard recently from the US Department of Defense that al-Qaeda was still present in Afghanistan. The DoD said the reason for the group’s limited activities in Afghanistan may be related to the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to gain international legitimacy.
The Islamic Emirate, however, dismissed these concerns and said Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any country.
Senior US military officials have previously warned that they are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and will take serious action if terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and Daesh pose a threat to US interests.
