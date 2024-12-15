Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns rise over TTP’s presence in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Extension of monitoring sanctions against IEA discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s new move against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to fix ties between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Challenges and opportunities for Syria’s new govt discussed
Latest News7 hours ago
Bayat Foundation delivers aid to vulnerable families in Kabul west
International Sports10 hours ago
Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at their market values over the years
Latest News11 hours ago
Oman interested in investing in Afghanistan’s antimony, oil mines
Sport4 weeks ago
Eighteen Afghan players shortlisted for IPL auction
World4 weeks ago
Zelenskiy: Ukraine must ensure war ends next year
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Sport3 weeks ago
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
Business4 weeks ago
Trade volume between Kabul-Tehran has reached over $1.8 billion: MoIC
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Extension of monitoring sanctions against IEA discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Effects of climate change on children discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: US’s reaction over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
Latest News4 days ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
World4 days ago
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Sport4 days ago
Nabi makes history in T20I against Zim, his 300th international match
Latest News4 days ago
Sudan again tops International Rescue Committee crises watchlist
Sport4 days ago
Lanka T10 underway; three matches to be played on Day 1
Latest News3 days ago
UNSC to hold meeting to review situation in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Khalil Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees, martyred in Kabul bomb blast