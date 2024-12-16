Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s demand for global engagement discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns rise over TTP’s presence in Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Extension of monitoring sanctions against IEA discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s new move against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA’s demand for global engagement discussed
International Sports4 hours ago
Winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 to be revealed Dec. 17
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Harsh winter & problems of Afghans in need discussed
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghanistan’s harsh winter intensifies struggles for vulnerable families: WFP
Latest News10 hours ago
EU allocates 19.8 million euros to promote economic growth in Afghanistan
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Sport3 weeks ago
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
Sport3 weeks ago
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Latest News3 weeks ago
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Latest News3 weeks ago
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA’s demand for global engagement discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Harsh winter & problems of Afghans in need discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Concerns rise over TTP’s presence in Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Challenges and opportunities for Syria’s new govt discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Extension of monitoring sanctions against IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
-
World5 days ago
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC to hold meeting to review situation in Afghanistan
-
Business3 days ago
Daily truck clearances at Torkham drop from 400-500 to 5-10
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel kills at least 66 Palestinians in Gaza, strikes post office used as shelter
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA leader approves budget for construction of general hospitals in 318 Afghan districts
-
4 days ago
Seasonal diseases on the rise in Nangarhar: Health officials