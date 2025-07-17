Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Global anti-immigration policies affecting Afghans
Tahawol: Mass deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to assist returnees discussed
2 hours ago
Saar: MoIC’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Latest News3 hours ago
Over 50,000 business licenses issued to women entrepreneurs in one year, says Azizi
Sport8 hours ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Latest News8 hours ago
Herat governor heads to Iran for official visit
Regional4 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
Business4 weeks ago
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Climate Change4 weeks ago
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Israel’s attacks on Syria discussed
3 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on SCO’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Effective counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol4 days ago
