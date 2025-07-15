Tahawol
Tahawol: Mass deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to assist returnees discussed
Tahawol: Deadlock in Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks reviewed
Tahawol: Russia’s defense of IEA’s recognition discussed
Sport7 minutes ago
AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj
Tahawol26 minutes ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Kabul’s efforts to expand global diplomatic relations discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Karzai urges neighbors to halt forced deportations amid Afghanistan’s refugee crisis
Science & Technology4 hours ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
Regional3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
Sport4 weeks ago
CAFA U-20 Championship: Afghanistan face Turkmenistan in crucial group stage match
Business4 weeks ago
Ships advised to keep their distance from Iran around Hormuz Strait
Tahawol26 minutes ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Kabul’s efforts to expand global diplomatic relations discussed
Saar24 hours ago
Saar: Middle East crisis and its effects discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to assist returnees discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Kabul’s expanding ties with Central Asian countries discussed
