Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA rejects Pakistani officials’ claim over TTP issue
(Last Updated On: August 22, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s concern over terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: August 21, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: August 20, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain discussed
(Last Updated On: August 19, 2023)
Latest News4 hours ago
Supreme Court clears 150,000 cases in the past year
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA rejects Pakistani officials’ claim over TTP issue
Latest News4 hours ago
Stanekzai calls for ‘new chapter’ of diplomatic relations
Regional4 hours ago
Commandos rescue 2 children from dangling cable car in Pakistan
International Sports5 hours ago
Former football star Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
World4 weeks ago
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
World3 weeks ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
World4 weeks ago
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
World4 weeks ago
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
World4 weeks ago
Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA rejects Pakistani officials’ claim over TTP issue
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Foreign Ministry annual accountability program discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s concern over terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Indonesia hosts 7th session of AFTF discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA marks 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain
-
World5 days ago
Private jet crashes into motorbike and car in Malaysia, kills 10
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan appoints caretaker cabinet ahead of likely delayed elections
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 25,000 flights recorded across Afghanistan in past year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Girls’ schools should be reopened for independence in real sense: Karzai
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister as relations thaw
-
Latest News4 days ago
Delawar: 90% of Panjshir mining revenues to be used in reconstruction of the province
-
Latest News5 days ago
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan