Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Russia’s reaction to Trump’s remarks on Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: International recognition of Palestine discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

September 22, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks

Published

2 days ago

on

September 21, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base

Published

3 days ago

on

September 20, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!