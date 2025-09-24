Tahawol
Tahawol: Some countries call for support of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s reaction to Trump’s remarks on Afghanistan
Tahawol: International recognition of Palestine discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks
Tahawol22 seconds ago
Tahawol: Some countries call for support of Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on ongoing Afghan refugee expulsions in Pakistan
Regional3 hours ago
Tehran will never seek to build nuclear bomb, says Iran’s president
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghanistan records over $6.5 billion in trade in first six months of the year: Jawad Akhundzada
Sport6 hours ago
Afghanistan futsal team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2026
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
International Sports3 weeks ago
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades
World4 weeks ago
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists
World4 weeks ago
Reuters and AP journalists killed in Gaza strike were not ‘a target,’ an Israeli military spokesperson says
