Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: TAPI project’s progress discussed

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghanistan-India relations discussed

Published

24 hours ago

on

October 5, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Hamas agreement on Trump’s Gaza plan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

October 4, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

October 2, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!