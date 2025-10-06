Tahawol
Tahawol: TAPI project’s progress discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Hamas agreement on Trump’s Gaza plan discussed
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol41 seconds ago
Saar1 minute ago
Saar: Muttaqi’s visit to Moscow discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
FM Muttaqi heads to Moscow for talks on Afghanistan
Regional4 hours ago
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves
Latest News5 hours ago
Pakistan, Malaysia urge inclusive governance and protection of rights in Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
International Sports4 weeks ago
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Sport4 weeks ago
Asia Cup 2025 kicks off today with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong curtain-raiser
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Tense relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran rejects US return to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, citing regional security concerns
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
-
Latest News4 days ago
G7 nations call for inclusive governance and rights in Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Iranian commander points to potential missile range increase
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia says IEA will not hand over Bagram base to U.S.
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s private sector reports millions in losses from two-day internet blackout
-
International Sports2 days ago
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026