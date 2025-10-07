Tahawol
Tahawol: Two years after Hamas’ attack on Israel discussed
Tahawol: TAPI project’s progress discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Hamas agreement on Trump’s Gaza plan discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Latest News3 hours ago
Pakistan’s special envoy meets with Muttaqi on sidelines of Moscow meeting
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan free and sovereign, will not accept foreign military presence: Muttaqi
5 hours ago
Saar: Seventh Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Qatar pledges to deepen cultural cooperation with Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Sport4 weeks ago
Asia Cup 2025 kicks off today with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong curtain-raiser
Business4 weeks ago
Global partners strengthen Afghan Islamic finance sector
Tahawol3 hours ago
5 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Muttaqi’s visit to Moscow discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s private sector reports millions in losses from two-day internet blackout
Latest News4 days ago
Russia says IEA will not hand over Bagram base to U.S.
International Sports3 days ago
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh clinch T20I series against Afghanistan after tense chase
Latest News4 days ago
Iran may release hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees into Iraq and Turkey
Regional5 days ago
Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports