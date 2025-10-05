Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Hamas agreement on Trump’s Gaza plan discussed
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghan and Turkmen FMs discuss bilateral relations and TAPI project in phone call
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan commerce minister to attend World Free Zones Organization Congress in China
Regional6 hours ago
Syrian electors cast ballots in indirect vote for first post-Assad parliament
Latest News8 hours ago
IEA governors and district chiefs convene in Kandahar for three-day seminar
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
International Sports4 weeks ago
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan edge UAE by 4 runs in thrilling T20 Tri-Series clash
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Hamas agreement on Trump’s Gaza plan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Tense relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Role of internet and telecom services in economic growth discussed
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Latest News3 days ago
Iran rejects US return to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, citing regional security concerns
Latest News4 days ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
Latest News4 days ago
G7 nations call for inclusive governance and rights in Afghanistan
Regional4 days ago
Iranian commander points to potential missile range increase
Sport3 days ago
Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener
Latest News2 days ago
Russia says IEA will not hand over Bagram base to U.S.