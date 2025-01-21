Tahawol: Trump’s inauguration as 47th president discussed
Saar: Revival of US military presence in Afghanistan discussed
UAE president meets with Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, and the two sides discussed recent developments in Afghanistan.
They also explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both nations, particularly in development-related areas.
The two officials reviewed efforts to support Afghanistan’s reconstruction and stability, aiming to foster development and prosperity for the Afghan people.
Haqqani hailed cooperation between the UAE and Afghanistan and commended the UAE for its humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated Abdul Haq Wasiq, the General Director of Islamic Emirate’s Intelligence, is accompanying Haqqani.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials to visit Kabul in hope of finding solutions to disputes
In the hope of settling ongoing disputes, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said he hopes to send a delegation to Afghanistan within two weeks to seek solutions to Pakistan-Afghanistan issues.
“The federal government talked about negotiations with Afghanistan over bilateral issues, but there’s no success. Now, the dialogue with Kabul will be held at the provincial level.
“A delegation of our [KP] government will meet Afghan officials within two weeks,” Gandapur was quoted by Dawn as saying.
He also said that a delegation of tribal elders from the province would also engage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
He said he was hopeful that the IEA government would cooperate with the KP teams.
Pakistan has continued to blame Afghanistan for allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out attacks on KP soil from Afghanistan.
However, the IEA has repeatedly said they will not allow any group to plan or conduct attacks against another country from Afghanistan.
Gandapur meanwhile said he hopes the issues Pakistan has with Afghanistan would be resolved through negotiations.
