Tawsia: New alternative trade routes for Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency and transit problems discussed
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tawsia: Key economic issues of last week discussed
Last Updated on: October 25, 2025
Tawsia3 hours ago
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA FM Muttaqi holds phone call with UN Deputy Secretary-General
Latest News5 hours ago
EU–Central Asia hold 7th Afghanistan dialogue in Brussels
Latest News6 hours ago
ARCS distributes cash assistance to 300 earthquake-affected families in Samangan
Regional8 hours ago
Pakistan’s top court meets after two judges quit in protest at ‘grave assault’ on constitution
World4 weeks ago
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Latest News2 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Sport2 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
International Sports3 weeks ago
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran to issue 200,000 work visas to Afghan nationals
Tawsia3 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Impact of Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Islamabad’s ongoing baseless accusations against Kabul discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s call to avoid Pakistan trade route discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
-
World5 days ago
Trump’s approval rating drops sharply as government shutdown drags on
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 154,000 Afghan refugees return home from neighboring countries in past two weeks
-
Business4 days ago
Durand Line crossings closure causes $200 million loss in 24 days
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to talks with IEA, urges action against terrorism
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan remains one of the most energy-insecure countries in the world
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan pledge deeper cooperation in trade and technology during phone talks
-
Regional4 days ago
Eight dead in explosion near Red Fort in India’s New Delhi