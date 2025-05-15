Termez to host first dialogue on Central and South Asia connectivity

Uzbekistan will host the first Termez Dialogue on Connectivity between Central and South Asia from May 19 to 21.

The forum, with the “Building a Common Space of Peace, Friendship, and Prosperity” theme, is being jointly organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The event is expected to bring together around 200 participants representing political, economic, and business circles, as well as financial institutions and think tanks from Central and South Asia, Europe, the CIS, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Delegates will include government officials, industry leaders, international organizations, and prominent experts from global research and analytical centers.

The core objective of the Termez Dialogue is to establish a multilateral discussion platform for advancing regional integration and promoting the UN General Assembly resolution “Strengthening the Connectivity between Central and South Asia,” adopted in 2022 at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

Forum discussions will center on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between the two regions, with a focus on enhancing security, stability, and sustainable development.

Special attention will also be given to increasing the role of the private sector and financial institutions in driving regional economic growth.

One of the key anticipated outcomes of the forum is the adoption of a Communiqué encouraging joint efforts to strengthen trust and cooperation between Central and South Asia.

The Termez Dialogue is envisioned as a permanent platform for fostering strategic dialogue, identifying new opportunities for interregional cooperation, and promoting long-term peace and stability across the Eurasian continent.

A high level delegation from Afghanistan is also expected to attend the dialogue.