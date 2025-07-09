Latest News
Trump calls Gen. Milley an ‘idiot’ for leaving US military equipment behind in Afghanistan
Earlier this year, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a comprehensive review of the withdrawal, citing the need for accountability and lessons learned.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized retired General Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, over the decision to leave behind U.S. military equipment during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan – calling it a “historic embarrassment” and describing Milley as “an idiot” for supporting the move.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump recounted a disagreement with Milley, who had argued it was more cost-effective to abandon military assets rather than retrieve or destroy them during the withdrawal. Trump, who has repeatedly condemned the exit strategy from Afghanistan, said the decision reflected poor leadership and damaged American credibility.
“That’s when I knew he was an idiot,” Trump said. “They left all that equipment. But they left their dignity behind. It was the most embarrassing moment, in my opinion, in the history of our country. Not that we got out – we shouldn’t have been there – but the way we got out, with great embarrassment and death.”
According to a 2022 report by the Department of Defense, the Islamic Emirate seized a significant portion of the more than $7 billion in military equipment left behind.
While U.S. forces removed or disabled some high-value items, a variety of vehicles, aircraft, and weapon systems remained in Afghanistan. The Pentagon noted that much of the equipment would likely become inoperable without regular maintenance from U.S. contractors.
The withdrawal, finalized under President Joe Biden, followed through on a 2020 agreement negotiated during Trump’s administration with the Islamic Emirate to end the decades-long conflict.
However, the rapid collapse of Afghan government forces at the time, and the Islamic Emirate’s swift return to power, triggered widespread criticism – particularly after a suicide bombing at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport killed 13 U.S. service members and over 150 Afghans during evacuation operations.
Earlier this year, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a comprehensive review of the withdrawal, citing the need for accountability and lessons learned.
Milley, who retired in 2023, has not responded publicly to Trump’s latest comments. However, during testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2024, Milley defended the decisions made during the withdrawal.
He stated that he and then-U.S. Central Command leader Gen. Kenneth McKenzie had both advised the Biden administration to maintain a small U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.
“The outcome in Afghanistan was the result of many decisions from many years of war,” Milley told lawmakers. “Like any complex phenomenon, there was no single causal factor that determined the outcome.”
Trump and Milley have had a strained relationship in recent years. Though Milley was appointed by Trump in 2019, tensions escalated following Milley’s public apology for appearing alongside Trump during a controversial photo-op outside the White House amid the 2020 George Floyd protests. Milley later said his presence “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”
In the final weeks of Biden’s first term, the White House issued a preemptive pardon for Milley, a move aimed at shielding the retired general from potential legal action should Trump return to office. Milley’s security clearance was subsequently revoked by Secretary Hegseth in January.
Latest News
Afghanistan on brink of emergency as mass deportations accelerate, UN Warns
The agency warned that a failure to respond quickly and at scale risks triggering widespread displacement, food insecurity, and public health emergencies.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has issued a stark warning that the country faces a rapidly unfolding humanitarian emergency due to a dramatic increase in the forced return of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries. Nearly 949,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan in the first half of 2025, the agency reported, including 741,000 from Iran and 208,000 from Pakistan.
In an alert published this week, UNAMA emphasized that without immediate and coordinated international support, the sudden influx could overwhelm fragile border communities and spiral into a broader humanitarian catastrophe.
The return rate surged sharply in June, with more than 283,000 individuals deported from Iran—a figure that UNAMA officials say is directly linked to the recent escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel.
As Tehran tightens domestic security and cracks down on undocumented migrants, aid agencies on the Afghan side of the border report scenes of chaos, overcrowding, and severe humanitarian need.
“We are witnessing an unsustainable level of returns that border communities are not equipped to manage,” a senior UNAMA official said. “Without immediate and sustained support, the situation could spiral into a humanitarian disaster.”
Unlike previous waves of returnees—which largely comprised single adult men—over 60% of returnees in 2025 are now families, including women, children, and elderly individuals. Many had lived in Iran or Pakistan for years, and some children have never set foot in Afghanistan.
This shift in demographic has compounded vulnerabilities. Returnees often arrive without shelter, income, documentation, or social ties, and face heightened risks of malnutrition, exposure to disease, and exploitation.
“These are not just returnees. They are people who have nowhere to go,” said one aid worker stationed at the Islam Qala crossing in Herat province. “Many of their villages were destroyed or abandoned during the war. Others are being returned to a country they don’t even recognize.”
Border provinces buckling under pressure
Afghanistan’s western border provinces, particularly Herat and Nimroz, are under extraordinary pressure. With limited access to potable water, electricity, healthcare, and housing, local authorities and humanitarian partners are struggling to accommodate the daily flow of returnees.
Local aid officials have warned of rising tensions between host communities and returnees as competition for food, shelter, and jobs intensifies. In some areas, informal tent settlements have sprung up, with little access to basic services or protection.
In its statement, UNAMA urged donor governments, humanitarian organizations, and international financial institutions to step up their support and immediately mobilize resources.
The agency warned that a failure to respond quickly and at scale risks triggering widespread displacement, food insecurity, and public health emergencies.
The mission also emphasized the need for sustainable reintegration support, including access to education, job creation, psychosocial care, and legal assistance to help returnees rebuild their lives and prevent secondary displacement.
The warning comes as Afghanistan remains gripped by overlapping crises: the long-term effects of conflict, a fragile economy, widespread poverty, and minimal diplomatic recognition under the Islamic Emirate-led government. According to the UN, 28.3 million people—over two-thirds of the population—will require humanitarian assistance in 2025.
International funding for Afghan aid efforts has declined in recent years, with many donor governments limiting engagement due to political tensions with the IEA. As a result, humanitarian operations across the country are severely underfunded, forcing agencies to cut food rations and scale back essential health and education services.
“We need urgent support to stabilize this situation,” said a UNAMA spokesperson. “The international community cannot look away while hundreds of thousands of vulnerable families are being pushed over the edge.”
Latest News
IEA ambassador in Moscow holds introductory meeting with Afghan community
During the gathering, Hassan extended his warm greetings and appreciation to the Russian Federation for its significant diplomatic gesture toward Afghanistan.
The Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to Moscow, Gul Hassan Hassan, held an introductory meeting this week with Afghan nationals residing in Russia.
During the gathering, Hassan extended his warm greetings and appreciation to the Russian Federation for its significant diplomatic gesture toward Afghanistan.
He expressed hope that Russia’s recent move to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate would further strengthen bilateral relations across multiple sectors.
The ambassador emphasized his commitment—alongside his diplomatic team—to serving the Afghan community in Russia sincerely and addressing their concerns in a timely and effective manner.
Representatives from the Afghan diaspora, including tribal elders and student delegates, also spoke at the event.
They expressed their appreciation for Russia’s recent position on Afghanistan and welcomed the appointment of Hassan.
Speakers voiced optimism that Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate government would not only broaden bilateral ties but also contribute meaningfully to resolving the challenges faced by Afghan nationals residing in the host country.
Latest News
IFRC warns one million more Afghans could be deported from Iran
The UNHCR also voiced alarm at the scale and speed of returns. Babar Baloch, spokesperson for the agency, said more than 50,000 Afghans crossed back from Iran on July 4 alone.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned Tuesday that an additional one million Afghans could be deported from Iran by the end of 2025, intensifying an already dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and overwhelming an underfunded aid response.
According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 1.2 million Afghans have been returned from Iran since the start of the year, with daily returns surging sharply in recent weeks—particularly after escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, which exchanged missile and drone strikes last month.
Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Sami Fakhouri, head of the IFRC Delegation for Afghanistan, said he witnessed firsthand the mass returns at Islam Qala, the main border crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province.
“We are anticipating that an additional one million people, possibly more, may return from Iran to Afghanistan by the end of this year,” Fakhouri said. “The majority didn’t have a say in coming back. They were put on buses and driven to the border.”
The forced returns are placing acute strain on Afghanistan’s border provinces, particularly in Herat and Nimroz, where thousands of returnees arrive daily—many without shelter, documentation, or family support. Aid workers say the flow of people has become nearly unmanageable.
Fakhouri warned that many returnees are now homeless, having fled Afghanistan years ago due to war, drought, or political persecution, and now returning to communities that no longer exist or are unable to support them.
The IFRC has appealed for 25 million Swiss francs ($31.4 million) to fund emergency support for returnees, including food, shelter, and health services at border points and in transit camps. As of this week, the appeal is only 10 percent funded, raising fears that vital aid operations may be scaled back.
“We are very concerned about how long we can maintain services without additional funding,” Fakhouri said.
The UNHCR also voiced alarm at the scale and speed of returns. Babar Baloch, spokesperson for the agency, said more than 50,000 Afghans crossed back from Iran on July 4 alone, underscoring the intensity of the current wave of deportations.
“Tens of thousands are arriving from Iran every day,” Baloch said. “The psychological scars are going to stay with Afghans who have been made to come back to the country in this way.”
Baloch also highlighted concerns over family separations, with many deported individuals unable to locate spouses or children after arriving in Afghanistan. Aid agencies say Iran frequently deports individuals without prior notice or the opportunity to arrange safe returns for entire families.
Iran’s crackdown on undocumented migrants comes amid growing domestic economic strain and rising anti-migrant sentiment, exacerbated by international sanctions, inflation, and security concerns following recent regional military escalations.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghan nationals over the past four decades, many of whom arrived during the Soviet occupation in the 1980s and later during the U.S.-led war. However, the government in Tehran has increased deportations sharply since 2023, citing internal pressures and national security risks.
Pakistan has also deported hundreds of thousands of Afghans in recent months, part of what human rights organizations describe as a regional pattern of forced returns that disproportionately affects vulnerable groups, including women, children, and ethnic minorities.
Afghanistan on brink of emergency as mass deportations accelerate, UN Warns
IEA ambassador in Moscow holds introductory meeting with Afghan community
IFRC warns one million more Afghans could be deported from Iran
Khalilzad condemns Iran’s ‘brutal’ mass deportation of Afghan migrants
Trump calls Gen. Milley an ‘idiot’ for leaving US military equipment behind in Afghanistan
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
Six stars to watch at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Tahawol: First Afghanistan–Pakistan political consultation meeting discussed
Saar: Discussion over UN meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: UN General Assembly meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s recognition of IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan orders immediate halt to action against Afghan PoR card holders
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Almost half a million Afghans return home from Iran in past 100 days
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency
-
World3 days ago
Musk announces forming of ‘America Party’ in further break from Trump
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated
-
World4 days ago
Trump says Ukraine will need Patriot missiles for its defense, chides Putin
-
Business5 days ago
Kazakhstan pledges $500 million investment in Torghundi–Herat railway project