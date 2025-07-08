Latest News
Bayat Foundation provides urgent support to Afghan returnees at Islam Qala border
As the number of Afghan returnees from Iran continues to surge, the Bayat Foundation has launched an emergency aid campaign at the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province, providing critical support to thousands of displaced individuals.
Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, Chairman of the Foundation, said on Tuesday that the aid includes food packages, tents, clean drinking water, and organized transportation from the border to Herat city. He described the conditions many returnees are facing as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” and pledged to continue and expand relief efforts.
“They should not have to endure so much hardship and suffering. For this reason, I personally, on behalf of my family, on behalf of the Bayat Foundation, and in cooperation with Afghan Wireless, made efforts to ease the return of our compatriots,” he said.
“We have arranged a series of services—including transportation, food supplies, water, and other essentials that our people (migrants) need for nourishment—and we plan to expand this assistance,” he added.
The aid distribution marks the first phase of a broader support plan, with hundreds of people reportedly being relocated from the border to Herat each day through the Bayat Foundation’s logistical support. The initiative is being implemented in coordination with Afghan Wireless, reflecting a private-sector response to a growing humanitarian crisis.
Returnees, many of whom have been forcibly deported from Iran or fled worsening conditions, have welcomed the assistance. Several expressed deep gratitude and urged continued support as they attempt to reintegrate into communities with limited resources.
Bayat emphasized that the foundation’s objective is to ease the return process for vulnerable Afghans and ensure they are met with dignity and essential services. Further phases of aid are expected to increase the scale and scope of support in the coming weeks.
About the Bayat Foundation
Established in 2005, the Bayat Foundation is one of Afghanistan’s largest private charitable organizations. It was founded by Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, with a mission to support the health, education, and well-being of the Afghan people.
Over the past two decades, the Foundation has implemented a wide range of humanitarian programs, including the construction of hospitals, schools, maternity wards, mosques and water supply systems in underserved areas across Afghanistan.
It has also responded to natural disasters and displacement crises with emergency relief operations. These operations have included the provision of emergency aid to earthquake victims, and the Foundation’s annual Ramadan aid campaign.
The Foundation works closely with Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC)—also founded by Bayat—to deliver aid and expand infrastructure, especially in remote areas.
Through its community-driven approach, the Bayat Foundation continues to play a vital role in improving lives and providing relief during times of crisis, as shown in its recent mobilization at the Islam Qala border.
Latest News
IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants for senior Afghan leaders, calls court ‘illegitimate’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) announcement of arrest warrants for its top leadership, calling the court’s actions politically motivated and without legal standing.
In an official audio statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said: “We do not recognize any institution by the name or title of the International Criminal Court, nor do we have any commitment to it.”
“Such rulings will not affect the firm will and legitimate position of the Islamic Emirate.”
The comments came in response to the ICC’s move on Tuesday, in which it issued arrest warrants for Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani, accusing them of crimes against humanity – specifically, what they claim is the “persecution of women and girls” under IEA rule.
Mujahid dismissed the charges and questioned the ICC’s moral credibility, pointing to the international court’s silence on what he described as the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
“The genocide of Palestinians at the hands of Israel, supported by its allied countries, continues. Hundreds of women and children are killed daily, and the ICC remains silent. Their claim to defend human rights is shameful,” he said.
The ICC charges center on policies enacted by the IEA since their return to power in August 2021. The court alleges that senior leadership, including Akhundzada and Haqqani, are responsible for institutionalized gender-based oppression, including bans on girls’ education beyond sixth grade; prohibitions on women’s employment; and restrictions on women’s freedom of movement without a male guardian.
The arrest warrants mark the first time the ICC has targeted IEA leaders for gender-based crimes.
While the Islamic Emirate has consistently defended its policies as aligned with Islamic Sharia and Afghan cultural values, international bodies have repeatedly condemned them as violations of basic human rights.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s population estimated at 36.4 million in 2025
The report further states that Kabul province remains the most densely populated region in the country, with an estimated 6.1 million residents.
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) of Afghanistan has estimated the country’s population at 36.4 million in the year 1404 (2025), according to newly released demographic projections.
According to the report, 51% of the population are male, while 49% are female. The estimates are based on comprehensive statistical modeling and serve as a foundational tool for national planning and policy formulation.
The report further states that Kabul province remains the most densely populated region in the country, with an estimated 6.1 million residents.
These figures are critical for strategic decision-making in areas such as public health, education, economic development, and social services, and help guide the allocation of national resources and investments.
National Census
Afghanistan has never conducted a full national census using modern standards, making it one of the few countries in the world without reliable, up-to-date demographic data.
The last attempt at a national census was in 1979, but due to widespread insecurity, the count was only completed in about 67% of districts before being abandoned. All subsequent efforts have failed to materialize amid decades of conflict and political instability.
The absence of accurate population data poses significant challenges for policy-making, aid distribution, infrastructure planning, and electoral development. It also complicates efforts by international agencies and donors to tailor support to local needs.
In July however, the Islamic Emirate’s Cabinet met to review a proposed national census plan submitted by the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA). A dedicated committee has been tasked with refining the plan and reporting back, marking a potential step toward finally addressing one of the country’s most enduring data gaps.
Latest News
IEA says it will review new UN Resolution based on Islamic and national principles
The United States objected to the resolution, citing concerns that it could indirectly legitimize the IEA government.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced that it will assess the contents of the recent United Nations Resolution on Afghanistan in accordance with Islamic teachings and national interests.
In an official statement, the ministry expressed appreciation for certain positive aspects of the resolution discussed during the UN General Assembly, including the emphasis by some member states on security in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate’s efforts in counter-narcotics, support for recent achievements, and the removal of obstacles to economic growth.
However, the statement also rejected parts of the resolution, arguing that the document fails to reflect the on-the-ground humanitarian realities in Afghanistan and did not incorporate the Islamic Emirate’s position during its drafting and adoption.
The Ministry reaffirmed that, despite its reservations, the Islamic Emirate will review the resolution’s demands and recommendations thoroughly and responsibly, based on Islamic principles and in alignment with the country’s national interests.
This response comes in the wake of the UN’s adoption of a new resolution addressing humanitarian, security, and human rights concerns in Afghanistan—an action that has sparked diverse reactions domestically and internationally.
UN Resolution
The United Nations General Assembly on Monday adopted the new resolution urging the IEA to reverse their policies against women and girls and called for stronger international engagement with Afghanistan, despite opposition from the United States and Israel.
Passed with 116 votes in favor, the non-binding resolution highlights deep global concern over the human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly the IEA’s restrictions on female education and employment.
Twelve countries — including Russia, China, India, and Iran — abstained from the vote, while the U.S. and Israel voted against it.
The resolution calls on the IEA to lift bans that prevent girls from attending school beyond sixth grade and bar women from most public roles. It also demands the dismantling of terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS operating in the country.
In addition, the resolution emphasizes the importance of economic recovery and continued humanitarian support; commends countries like Iran and Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees and encourages the international community to assist; and requests the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special coordinator to enhance the coherence of global engagement with Afghanistan.
Although symbolic, the resolution marks a significant step in maintaining pressure on the IEA and reaffirms the international community’s support for the Afghan people.
The United States objected to the resolution, citing concerns that it could indirectly legitimize the IEA government.
Bayat Foundation provides urgent support to Afghan returnees at Islam Qala border
Tahawol: First Afghanistan–Pakistan political consultation meeting discussed
Saar: Discussion over UN meeting on Afghanistan
IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants for senior Afghan leaders, calls court ‘illegitimate’
Afghanistan’s population estimated at 36.4 million in 2025
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
Six stars to watch at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Tahawol: First Afghanistan–Pakistan political consultation meeting discussed
Saar: Discussion over UN meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: UN General Assembly meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s recognition of IEA discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
No progress at all, Trump says after phone call with Putin
-
Climate Change2 days ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan orders immediate halt to action against Afghan PoR card holders
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency
-
Latest News2 days ago
Almost half a million Afghans return home from Iran in past 100 days
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated
-
World3 days ago
Musk announces forming of ‘America Party’ in further break from Trump
-
Business4 days ago
Kazakhstan pledges $500 million investment in Torghundi–Herat railway project