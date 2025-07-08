Bayat Foundation provides urgent support to Afghan returnees at Islam Qala border

As the number of Afghan returnees from Iran continues to surge, the Bayat Foundation has launched an emergency aid campaign at the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province, providing critical support to thousands of displaced individuals.

Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, Chairman of the Foundation, said on Tuesday that the aid includes food packages, tents, clean drinking water, and organized transportation from the border to Herat city. He described the conditions many returnees are facing as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” and pledged to continue and expand relief efforts.

“They should not have to endure so much hardship and suffering. For this reason, I personally, on behalf of my family, on behalf of the Bayat Foundation, and in cooperation with Afghan Wireless, made efforts to ease the return of our compatriots,” he said.

“We have arranged a series of services—including transportation, food supplies, water, and other essentials that our people (migrants) need for nourishment—and we plan to expand this assistance,” he added.

The aid distribution marks the first phase of a broader support plan, with hundreds of people reportedly being relocated from the border to Herat each day through the Bayat Foundation’s logistical support. The initiative is being implemented in coordination with Afghan Wireless, reflecting a private-sector response to a growing humanitarian crisis.

Returnees, many of whom have been forcibly deported from Iran or fled worsening conditions, have welcomed the assistance. Several expressed deep gratitude and urged continued support as they attempt to reintegrate into communities with limited resources.

Bayat emphasized that the foundation’s objective is to ease the return process for vulnerable Afghans and ensure they are met with dignity and essential services. Further phases of aid are expected to increase the scale and scope of support in the coming weeks.

About the Bayat Foundation

Established in 2005, the Bayat Foundation is one of Afghanistan’s largest private charitable organizations. It was founded by Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, with a mission to support the health, education, and well-being of the Afghan people.

Over the past two decades, the Foundation has implemented a wide range of humanitarian programs, including the construction of hospitals, schools, maternity wards, mosques and water supply systems in underserved areas across Afghanistan.

It has also responded to natural disasters and displacement crises with emergency relief operations. These operations have included the provision of emergency aid to earthquake victims, and the Foundation’s annual Ramadan aid campaign.

The Foundation works closely with Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC)—also founded by Bayat—to deliver aid and expand infrastructure, especially in remote areas.

Through its community-driven approach, the Bayat Foundation continues to play a vital role in improving lives and providing relief during times of crisis, as shown in its recent mobilization at the Islam Qala border.