IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants for senior Afghan leaders, calls court ‘illegitimate’

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) announcement of arrest warrants for its top leadership, calling the court’s actions politically motivated and without legal standing.

In an official audio statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said: “We do not recognize any institution by the name or title of the International Criminal Court, nor do we have any commitment to it.”

“Such rulings will not affect the firm will and legitimate position of the Islamic Emirate.”

The comments came in response to the ICC’s move on Tuesday, in which it issued arrest warrants for Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani, accusing them of crimes against humanity – specifically, what they claim is the “persecution of women and girls” under IEA rule.

Mujahid dismissed the charges and questioned the ICC’s moral credibility, pointing to the international court’s silence on what he described as the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The genocide of Palestinians at the hands of Israel, supported by its allied countries, continues. Hundreds of women and children are killed daily, and the ICC remains silent. Their claim to defend human rights is shameful,” he said.

The ICC charges center on policies enacted by the IEA since their return to power in August 2021. The court alleges that senior leadership, including Akhundzada and Haqqani, are responsible for institutionalized gender-based oppression, including bans on girls’ education beyond sixth grade; prohibitions on women’s employment; and restrictions on women’s freedom of movement without a male guardian.

The arrest warrants mark the first time the ICC has targeted IEA leaders for gender-based crimes.

While the Islamic Emirate has consistently defended its policies as aligned with Islamic Sharia and Afghan cultural values, international bodies have repeatedly condemned them as violations of basic human rights.