Afghanistan’s population estimated at 36.4 million in 2025
The report further states that Kabul province remains the most densely populated region in the country, with an estimated 6.1 million residents.
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) of Afghanistan has estimated the country’s population at 36.4 million in the year 1404 (2025), according to newly released demographic projections.
According to the report, 51% of the population are male, while 49% are female. The estimates are based on comprehensive statistical modeling and serve as a foundational tool for national planning and policy formulation.
These figures are critical for strategic decision-making in areas such as public health, education, economic development, and social services, and help guide the allocation of national resources and investments.
National Census
Afghanistan has never conducted a full national census using modern standards, making it one of the few countries in the world without reliable, up-to-date demographic data.
The last attempt at a national census was in 1979, but due to widespread insecurity, the count was only completed in about 67% of districts before being abandoned. All subsequent efforts have failed to materialize amid decades of conflict and political instability.
The absence of accurate population data poses significant challenges for policy-making, aid distribution, infrastructure planning, and electoral development. It also complicates efforts by international agencies and donors to tailor support to local needs.
In July however, the Islamic Emirate’s Cabinet met to review a proposed national census plan submitted by the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA). A dedicated committee has been tasked with refining the plan and reporting back, marking a potential step toward finally addressing one of the country’s most enduring data gaps.
IEA says it will review new UN Resolution based on Islamic and national principles
The United States objected to the resolution, citing concerns that it could indirectly legitimize the IEA government.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced that it will assess the contents of the recent United Nations Resolution on Afghanistan in accordance with Islamic teachings and national interests.
In an official statement, the ministry expressed appreciation for certain positive aspects of the resolution discussed during the UN General Assembly, including the emphasis by some member states on security in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate’s efforts in counter-narcotics, support for recent achievements, and the removal of obstacles to economic growth.
However, the statement also rejected parts of the resolution, arguing that the document fails to reflect the on-the-ground humanitarian realities in Afghanistan and did not incorporate the Islamic Emirate’s position during its drafting and adoption.
The Ministry reaffirmed that, despite its reservations, the Islamic Emirate will review the resolution’s demands and recommendations thoroughly and responsibly, based on Islamic principles and in alignment with the country’s national interests.
This response comes in the wake of the UN’s adoption of a new resolution addressing humanitarian, security, and human rights concerns in Afghanistan—an action that has sparked diverse reactions domestically and internationally.
UN Resolution
The United Nations General Assembly on Monday adopted the new resolution urging the IEA to reverse their policies against women and girls and called for stronger international engagement with Afghanistan, despite opposition from the United States and Israel.
Passed with 116 votes in favor, the non-binding resolution highlights deep global concern over the human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly the IEA’s restrictions on female education and employment.
Twelve countries — including Russia, China, India, and Iran — abstained from the vote, while the U.S. and Israel voted against it.
The resolution calls on the IEA to lift bans that prevent girls from attending school beyond sixth grade and bar women from most public roles. It also demands the dismantling of terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS operating in the country.
In addition, the resolution emphasizes the importance of economic recovery and continued humanitarian support; commends countries like Iran and Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees and encourages the international community to assist; and requests the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special coordinator to enhance the coherence of global engagement with Afghanistan.
Although symbolic, the resolution marks a significant step in maintaining pressure on the IEA and reaffirms the international community’s support for the Afghan people.
Afghanistan and Pakistan hold first round of political consultations in Islamabad
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Pakistan held the first round of their newly established Political Consultative Mechanism in Islamabad, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation.
The Afghan delegation was led by Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Director General of the First Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Pakistani side was headed by Syed Ali Asad Gillani, Additional Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia at Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that during the meeting, both sides discussed a range of key issues, including political relations, trade and transit cooperation, and regional connectivity. The delegations also exchanged views on broader regional and international developments.
Special attention was given to the challenges faced by Afghan refugees and detainees in Pakistan. Both parties stressed the importance of facilitating visa issuance for Afghan patients and businesspeople, and agreed on the need to ease restrictions and improve services.
The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue constructive engagement to resolve existing challenges. They also emphasized enhanced security cooperation as vital for regional development and for strengthening bilateral ties.
UN-led Doha meetings call for greater support for Afghan economy and counternarcotics efforts
A series of United Nations-facilitated working group meetings on Afghanistan concluded in Doha last week, with renewed calls for enhanced international engagement and practical support for the Afghan people, particularly in the areas of private sector development and counternarcotics.
Organized by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the meetings on June 30 and July 1 brought together representatives from 26 UN Member States and international organizations, delegates from the Islamic Emirate, and a panel of subject-matter experts.
The gatherings focused on two key areas: boosting Afghanistan’s struggling private sector and tackling the complex challenges posed by drug production, trafficking, and treatment.
“Supporting the private sector and counternarcotics efforts is a strategic, economic, and humanitarian imperative,” said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNAMA.
She added that the meetings also provided a platform to engage IEA on their international obligations and emphasize the essential role of women and girls in the country’s economic recovery and broader society.
The counternarcotics working group explored a joint action plan aimed at creating alternative livelihoods for poppy farmers, alongside strategies for drug prevention and treatment programs. Participants also addressed transnational concerns such as drug trafficking, cross-border coordination, and the need for stronger law enforcement mechanisms.
The private sector working group, developed through prior consultations with Afghan business leaders, emphasized the importance of improving access to finance, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and promoting women-led enterprises.
Discussions centered on job creation, skills development, and practical solutions to strengthen Afghanistan’s economic resilience.
