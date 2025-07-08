Afghanistan’s population estimated at 36.4 million in 2025

The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) of Afghanistan has estimated the country’s population at 36.4 million in the year 1404 (2025), according to newly released demographic projections.

According to the report, 51% of the population are male, while 49% are female. The estimates are based on comprehensive statistical modeling and serve as a foundational tool for national planning and policy formulation.

The report further states that Kabul province remains the most densely populated region in the country, with an estimated 6.1 million residents.

These figures are critical for strategic decision-making in areas such as public health, education, economic development, and social services, and help guide the allocation of national resources and investments.

National Census

Afghanistan has never conducted a full national census using modern standards, making it one of the few countries in the world without reliable, up-to-date demographic data.

The last attempt at a national census was in 1979, but due to widespread insecurity, the count was only completed in about 67% of districts before being abandoned. All subsequent efforts have failed to materialize amid decades of conflict and political instability.

The absence of accurate population data poses significant challenges for policy-making, aid distribution, infrastructure planning, and electoral development. It also complicates efforts by international agencies and donors to tailor support to local needs.

In July however, the Islamic Emirate’s Cabinet met to review a proposed national census plan submitted by the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA). A dedicated committee has been tasked with refining the plan and reporting back, marking a potential step toward finally addressing one of the country’s most enduring data gaps.