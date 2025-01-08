Trump claims Russia invaded Ukraine due to U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

US President-elect Donald Trump believes the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was "badly handled" and that seeing this, Russia decided to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump claimed that he was in power during a time when "we had no wars," but now he is "going into a world that's burning."

The US President-elect criticized how the American withdrawal from Afghanistan was carried out. According to Trump, he would have withdrawn the troops from Afghanistan earlier than President Joe Biden and done so "with dignity and strength."

"The way they got out was outrageous. Leaving billions of dollars of brand new military equipment that I bought in the hands of the Afghans. And specifically to the Taliban (Islamic Emirate)," Trump added.

He emphasized that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was "badly handled."

"And because of that, I think Russia went and attacked Ukraine when they saw that. They said, 'these guys are incompetent - they don't know what they're doing'. But we know what we're doing now," Trump added.

In April 2021, it was announced that the United States had begun withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, where they had been stationed since 2001. All American soldiers were fully withdrawn from the country by August 31, 2021.

US forces were initially deployed to Afghanistan to combat terrorism following the September 11 attacks.