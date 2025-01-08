Bennett reiterates call for Afghan migrants in Pakistan to be ‘protected’ 

Richard Bennett, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights for Afghanistan, has emphasized the need to protect Afghan migrants in Pakistan and urged governments to treat them more humanely.

Responding to reports of an uptick in forced deportations of Afghan migrants in Pakistan, he reiterated his call for Afghan refugees not to return to the country and emphasized the need for host countries to support them.

He also called on UN member countries to increase financial assistance and other aid to help support migrants.

This comes amid reports of Pakistan’s ongoing campaign to forcibly deport Afghan migrants in the country.

This week the Afghanistan embassy expressed “deep concern over the recent detention of approximately 800 Afghan nationals in Islamabad, including individuals holding valid visas, PoR, and ACC cards”.

The embassy stated that the lack of clarity surrounding NOC (No Objection Certificate) requirements/issuance process has led to troubling cases of arbitrary detention and deportation.

“Among those deported are 137 Afghan nationals whose visas had expired but who had already applied for extensions, as well as holders of temporary SHARP/UNHCR registration,” the embassy said.

