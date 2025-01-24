Trump says ‘Afghanistan disaster’ would not happen with him in power

In his first interview since returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if he remained in power for the past four years, the "Afghanistan disaster" would not have happened.

In an interview with Fox News at the White House, Trump also said that with him in power, there would be no inflation in the United States, no massive Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and no war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that his political comeback proves the policies and philosophies of the "radical left" throughout the past four years are "horrible" and "don't work."

The president said there were thousands of terrorists and tens of thousands of murderers living in the United States.

He added that the murderers had been released from jails in other countries before entering the United States.

"If I were the president or prime minister or something of another country, I would empty my jails right into America, into the United States. Why not?" Trump said.