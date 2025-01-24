UNICEF: 242 million children’s schooling disrupted by climate crises in 85 countries last year

At least 242 million students in 85 countries had their schooling disrupted by extreme climate events in 2024, including heatwaves, tropical cyclones, storms, floods, and droughts, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said on Friday.

Education in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Pakistan and the Philippines was most severely affected by heatwaves, cyclones, floods and storms, UNICEF said in a statement.

“Children are more vulnerable to the impacts of weather-related crises, including stronger and more frequent heatwaves, storms, droughts and flooding,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Children’s bodies are uniquely vulnerable. They heat up faster, they sweat less efficiently, and cool down more slowly than adults.”

“Children cannot concentrate in classrooms that offer no respite from sweltering heat, and they cannot get to school if the path is flooded, or if schools are washed away. Last year, severe weather kept one in seven students out of class, threatening their health and safety, and impacting their long-term education.”

in Afghanistan, in addition to heatwaves, the country experienced severe flash floods that damaged or destroyed over 110 schools in May, disrupting education for thousands of students, UNICEF said.

South Asia was the most affected region with 128 million students facing climate-related school disruptions last year, according to UNICEF.