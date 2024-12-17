Trump says he would have pulled out of Afghanistan with ‘dignity and strength’

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday criticized the manner of withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan under the Joe Biden administration, suggesting that it was not done with “dignity and strength.”

Trump said at a press conference that leaving too much military equipment in Afghanistan was "stupid: and was one of the reasons why Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I would have pulled out with dignity and strength. They (the Islamic Emirate) wouldn't be having parades,” he said.

Trump said that under his leadership, the US would not leave any equipment, not even 10 cents. “We were going to take every screw and every bolt.”

The chaotic end of the 20-year US presence in Afghanistan has repeatedly been criticized by Republicans.

After the withdrawal, billions of dollars worth of US military equipment fell into the hands of the Islamic Emirate.