Two polio cases reported in Afghanistan this year: health ministry

The Ministry of Public Health says that so far this year only two cases of polio have been reported in Afghanistan – one in Kunar and the other in Paktika.

On the occasion of World Polio Day, Monday, October 24, the Ministry of Public Health spokesman Sharaf Zaman said that by expanding the polio vaccine campaign, they were able to contain the spread of the virus.

“This year, we have two positive cases, one of which was recorded in Paktika province and the other in Kunar province,” said Zaman.

Doctors meanwhile said under the circumstances, there is a chance that polio could be eradicated in the country. Doctors called on the responsible institutions to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Polio has no cure but we can prevent it with two drops of vaccine,” said Hashim Wahaj, an Afghan doctor.

Dozens of Afghan people also pointed out that the only way to prevent children from getting infected with this virus was to vaccinate them. They in turn called on the Islamic Emirate and international organizations to do more to completely eradicate polio in the country.

Today, polio is endemic in only two of the world’s countries – Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Based on a report by Pakistani, 20 positive cases of polio have been registered in that country this year.