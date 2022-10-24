Health
Two polio cases reported in Afghanistan this year: health ministry
The Ministry of Public Health says that so far this year only two cases of polio have been reported in Afghanistan – one in Kunar and the other in Paktika.
On the occasion of World Polio Day, Monday, October 24, the Ministry of Public Health spokesman Sharaf Zaman said that by expanding the polio vaccine campaign, they were able to contain the spread of the virus.
“This year, we have two positive cases, one of which was recorded in Paktika province and the other in Kunar province,” said Zaman.
Doctors meanwhile said under the circumstances, there is a chance that polio could be eradicated in the country. Doctors called on the responsible institutions to take advantage of the opportunity.
“Polio has no cure but we can prevent it with two drops of vaccine,” said Hashim Wahaj, an Afghan doctor.
Dozens of Afghan people also pointed out that the only way to prevent children from getting infected with this virus was to vaccinate them. They in turn called on the Islamic Emirate and international organizations to do more to completely eradicate polio in the country.
Today, polio is endemic in only two of the world’s countries – Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Based on a report by Pakistani, 20 positive cases of polio have been registered in that country this year.
Health
Indonesia bans cough syrup after 99 children die of kidney injuries
Indonesia has halted sales of medicinal syrup after 99 children died of acute kidney injuries this year.
The ban will remain until the health ministry completes an investigation into the cause of the illness, with 206 cases recorded so far in mostly children under six years old, Bloomberg reported.
Authorities are looking into the potential toxicity of ingredients used in the liquid drugs.
“To protect our children, who are most heavily affected by this, we decided to issue this policy,” said Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril in a statement late Wednesday. Cases have been surging since late August, he added.
The World Health Organization has warned that a deadly batch of cough syrups linked to deaths in Gambia could have been distributed to other countries.
The liquid drugs made by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. aren’t licensed to be sold in Indonesia, and the country has banned the contaminants found in the Gambia cases, bloomberg reported.
But the local food and drug agency warned that the contaminants might be found in glycerin or propylene glycol, which are solvents used in syrup-based medicines.
The government found that 15 out of 18 liquid paracetamol and other syrup medicines it tested contain ethylene glycol as a dissolving agent, which could be toxic, according to Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono.
Health
Polio vaccination campaign begins in 22 provinces of Afghanistan
A four-day polio vaccination campaign started in Afghanistan’s 22 provinces including Kabul on Monday, the Ministry of Public Health said.
Around six million children under the age of five are expected to get the vaccine over the next four days, the ministry said in a statement.
The campaign will cover 194 districts in southern, southeastern, eastern, northern, western and central provinces of the country, where the threat of polio infection is higher, the statement said.
Two polio cases have been registered in Afghanistan since the start of this year. The cases were registered in eastern Paktika and Kunar provinces.
In 2021, four polio cases were registered, and in 2020, the cases were at 56.
Health
Cough syrup kills 70 children in Gambia
Seventy children have died in Gambia from acute kidney injury, thought to be linked to Indian-made cough syrups, Reuters reported.
The syrups were found to be made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which has since had one of its factories shut down in northern India as health authorities there investigate.
Meanwhile, Indonesia on Saturday banned ingredients linked to the deaths of children in Gambia from cough syrups as it investigates the death of more than 20 children in the capital Jakarta this year.
Food and drug regulator BPOM also said it was investigating the possibility that the ingredients, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, had contaminated other materials that are used as solvents.
The World Health Organization has said it found “unacceptable” levels of the ingredients, which can be toxic, in four Maiden products.
“To provide protection to the public, BPOM has set a requirement at the time of registration that all medicinal syrup products for children and adults are not allowed to use diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG),” the regulator said in a statement.
Saar: Reopening of foreign embassies in Kabul discussed
Two polio cases reported in Afghanistan this year: health ministry
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
230 pythons taken from Florida Everglades in annual contest
Monday marks 77th anniversary of UN establishment
Six Pakistan Army officers killed in Balochistan helicopter crash
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit
Samanagan almond farmers happy with this year’s yield
Mining of lead, coal and iron ore to start in Ghor soon: Officials
Mass grave found in Kandahar; UN calls for investigation
Saar: Reopening of foreign embassies in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: Afghan politicians’ return to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US’s emphasis on expansion of ties with IEA discussed
Saar: Neighboring countries’ meeting for Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Missouri senator calls for select committee to probe US withdrawal
-
COVID-195 days ago
WHO says COVID-19 is still a global health emergency
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan man threatens to sue Guardian over ‘fake news’
-
Business2 days ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
-
World4 days ago
Liz Truss quits as UK prime minister after just 45 days in office
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Gurbaz expected to be fit for team’s opener against England
-
World4 days ago
Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure are war crimes: EU’s von der Leyen
-
Kandahar4 days ago
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar