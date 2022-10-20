Health
Indonesia bans cough syrup after 99 children die of kidney injuries
Indonesia has halted sales of medicinal syrup after 99 children died of acute kidney injuries this year.
The ban will remain until the health ministry completes an investigation into the cause of the illness, with 206 cases recorded so far in mostly children under six years old, Bloomberg reported.
Authorities are looking into the potential toxicity of ingredients used in the liquid drugs.
“To protect our children, who are most heavily affected by this, we decided to issue this policy,” said Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril in a statement late Wednesday. Cases have been surging since late August, he added.
The World Health Organization has warned that a deadly batch of cough syrups linked to deaths in Gambia could have been distributed to other countries.
The liquid drugs made by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. aren’t licensed to be sold in Indonesia, and the country has banned the contaminants found in the Gambia cases, bloomberg reported.
But the local food and drug agency warned that the contaminants might be found in glycerin or propylene glycol, which are solvents used in syrup-based medicines.
The government found that 15 out of 18 liquid paracetamol and other syrup medicines it tested contain ethylene glycol as a dissolving agent, which could be toxic, according to Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono.
Health
Polio vaccination campaign begins in 22 provinces of Afghanistan
A four-day polio vaccination campaign started in Afghanistan’s 22 provinces including Kabul on Monday, the Ministry of Public Health said.
Around six million children under the age of five are expected to get the vaccine over the next four days, the ministry said in a statement.
The campaign will cover 194 districts in southern, southeastern, eastern, northern, western and central provinces of the country, where the threat of polio infection is higher, the statement said.
Two polio cases have been registered in Afghanistan since the start of this year. The cases were registered in eastern Paktika and Kunar provinces.
In 2021, four polio cases were registered, and in 2020, the cases were at 56.
Health
Cough syrup kills 70 children in Gambia
Seventy children have died in Gambia from acute kidney injury, thought to be linked to Indian-made cough syrups, Reuters reported.
The syrups were found to be made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which has since had one of its factories shut down in northern India as health authorities there investigate.
Meanwhile, Indonesia on Saturday banned ingredients linked to the deaths of children in Gambia from cough syrups as it investigates the death of more than 20 children in the capital Jakarta this year.
Food and drug regulator BPOM also said it was investigating the possibility that the ingredients, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, had contaminated other materials that are used as solvents.
The World Health Organization has said it found “unacceptable” levels of the ingredients, which can be toxic, in four Maiden products.
“To provide protection to the public, BPOM has set a requirement at the time of registration that all medicinal syrup products for children and adults are not allowed to use diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG),” the regulator said in a statement.
Health
Child deaths in Gambia linked to cough syrups made in India – WHO
The deaths of dozens of young children in Gambia from acute kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
The findings, announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, followed tests on several medicinal syrups that were suspected of causing 66 child deaths in the tiny West African country.
Tedros told reporters that the U.N. agency was conducting an investigation with Indian regulators and the company that made the syrups, New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Maiden Pharma declined to comment, while calls and messages to the Drugs Controller General of India went unanswered. India’s health ministry did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters the WHO issued a medical product alert on Wednesday asking regulators to remove Maiden Pharma goods from the market.
The products may have been distributed elsewhere through informal markets, but had so far been identified only in Gambia, the WHO said in its alert.
The alert covers four products: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup, read the report.
Lab analysis confirmed “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, the WHO said.
Medical officers in Gambia raised the alarm in July, after dozens of children began falling ill with kidney problems. The deaths confounded medics before a pattern emerged: dozens of patients younger than five were falling ill three to five days after taking a locally sold paracetamol syrup.
Gambia’s director of health services, Mustapha Bittaye, said similar problems have been detected in other syrups but that the ministry is awaiting confirmation of the results, Reuters reported.
He said the number of deaths has tapered off in recent weeks and that the sale of products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals was banned. However, until recently, some of the syrups were still being sold in private clinics and in hospitals, he said.
Gambia’s Medicines Control Agency sent a letter on Tuesday to health professionals ordering them to stop selling any of the products listed by WHO.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals manufactures medicines at its facilities in India, which it then sells domestically as well as exporting them to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, according to its website.
