Hosts and heavyweights advance as AFC Futsal Asian Cup reaches semifinals

Tuesday’s quarter-final action at the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup delivered high-stakes drama as four teams booked their places in the semifinals of the continental tournament.

Defending champions Iran staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Uzbekistan 7-4. Uzbekistan had raced into an early lead, but Iran rallied with relentless attacking pressure to secure their semi-final berth.

Iraq continued their impressive run, beating Thailand 4-1 to reach the last four for the first time since 2018. Iraq’s victory sets up a compelling semifinal clash with Iran later in the week.

In another exciting fixture, host nation Indonesia reached the semifinals for the first time in over a decade by edging Vietnam 3-2. Indonesia took an early lead and held off a late surge from Vietnam to delight local supporters.

Meanwhile, former champions Japan delivered a dominant performance to eliminate Afghanistan 6-0. Japan pulled away in the second half to secure a comprehensive win and extend their title hopes.

The results set up two blockbuster semifinal ties on Thursday: Iran will face Iraq, while Japan meets Indonesia in a highly anticipated encounter between regional rivals.

Tuesday’s action marked a dramatic turn in the competition as the elite teams of Asian futsal sharpen their focus on lifting the continental crown.

All matches are being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.