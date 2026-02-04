Winter Olympics finally underway, ATN to broadcast exclusively across Afghanistan

The long-awaited Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are finally underway, bringing the thrill of world-class winter sport to audiences across the globe — and for viewers in Afghanistan, all the action will be available exclusively on Ariana Television.

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the Games nationwide, starting Thursday, February 5, with an exciting snowboarding event airing live from 11:00 pm local time. A pre-show will start at 10:30 pm local time.

The coverage marks a major moment for sports fans, offering front-row access to one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles.

From high-speed snowboarding runs to the drama and determination of elite athletes competing on ice and snow, the Winter Olympics promise weeks of excitement, inspiration and global unity through sport.

ATN said its exclusive coverage aims to bring international sport closer to Afghan audiences, celebrating athletic excellence and the Olympic spirit from the opening events onward.

With the first medals on the line and snowboarding kicking off the broadcast schedule, fans are being urged to tune in Thursday evening as the Winter Olympics roar into life.