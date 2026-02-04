Sport
Winter Olympics finally underway, ATN to broadcast exclusively across Afghanistan
The long-awaited Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are finally underway, bringing the thrill of world-class winter sport to audiences across the globe — and for viewers in Afghanistan, all the action will be available exclusively on Ariana Television.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the Games nationwide, starting Thursday, February 5, with an exciting snowboarding event airing live from 11:00 pm local time. A pre-show will start at 10:30 pm local time.
The coverage marks a major moment for sports fans, offering front-row access to one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles.
From high-speed snowboarding runs to the drama and determination of elite athletes competing on ice and snow, the Winter Olympics promise weeks of excitement, inspiration and global unity through sport.
ATN said its exclusive coverage aims to bring international sport closer to Afghan audiences, celebrating athletic excellence and the Olympic spirit from the opening events onward.
With the first medals on the line and snowboarding kicking off the broadcast schedule, fans are being urged to tune in Thursday evening as the Winter Olympics roar into life.
Afghanistan beat West Indies in final T20 WC warm-up match
Afghanistan’s national cricket team defeated the West Indies by 23 runs in their second and final warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
The match was played in India, where Afghanistan had already beaten Scotland by 61 runs in their first warm-up game.
Afghanistan will open their official World Cup campaign on February 9 in Chennai, India, when they face New Zealand.
Hosts and heavyweights advance as AFC Futsal Asian Cup reaches semifinals
former champions Japan delivered a dominant performance to eliminate Afghanistan 6-0. Japan pulled away in the second half to secure a comprehensive win and extend their title hopes.
Tuesday’s quarter-final action at the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup delivered high-stakes drama as four teams booked their places in the semifinals of the continental tournament.
Defending champions Iran staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Uzbekistan 7-4. Uzbekistan had raced into an early lead, but Iran rallied with relentless attacking pressure to secure their semi-final berth.
Iraq continued their impressive run, beating Thailand 4-1 to reach the last four for the first time since 2018. Iraq’s victory sets up a compelling semifinal clash with Iran later in the week.
In another exciting fixture, host nation Indonesia reached the semifinals for the first time in over a decade by edging Vietnam 3-2. Indonesia took an early lead and held off a late surge from Vietnam to delight local supporters.
Meanwhile, former champions Japan delivered a dominant performance to eliminate Afghanistan 6-0. Japan pulled away in the second half to secure a comprehensive win and extend their title hopes.
The results set up two blockbuster semifinal ties on Thursday: Iran will face Iraq, while Japan meets Indonesia in a highly anticipated encounter between regional rivals.
Tuesday’s action marked a dramatic turn in the competition as the elite teams of Asian futsal sharpen their focus on lifting the continental crown.
All matches are being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Japan trumps Afghanistan 6-0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup quarter-final
The Afghanistan national futsal team was eliminated from the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Indonesia after suffering a 6–0 defeat to Japan in their fourth match of the tournament.
This encounter marked Afghanistan’s quarter-final clash in the competition.
Despite strong effort and determination, the Lions of Khurasan were unable to find the back of the net in the first half, which ended 1–0 in Japan’s favor.
In the second half, Afghanistan controlled possession for long periods and showed improved rhythm, but they still could not break through Japan’s solid defense.
Japan ultimately dominated the match, scoring six goals in succession against Afghanistan.
Earlier in the tournament, Afghanistan had been defeated by Iran 5–2 in their third match.
However, the team had started the competition strongly, winning their first two games, 3–0 against Saudi Arabia and 7–0 against Malaysia.
All remaining matches of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 are being broadcast live on Ariana Television across Afghanistan.
