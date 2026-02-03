Latest News
Afghan, Indonesian sports officials discuss expanding cooperation
Indonesian officials said the deputy minister plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to further advance cooperation.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, head of Afghanistan’s National Olympic and Physical Education Committee, met Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Taufiq Hidayat, during an official visit to Indonesia held alongside the Asian Cup competitions.
The talks focused on strengthening sports cooperation, including improving access for Afghan athletes living in Indonesia to local leagues and training camps.
Hidayat described the meeting as a positive step toward closer sporting ties and stressed the need for continued engagement.
Afghanistan's ambassador to Indonesia, Saadullah Baloch, also attended the meeting, highlighting the role of sports diplomacy in bilateral relations.
UNAMA: Afghanistan ranks among highest for explosive ordnance casualties
UNAMA stressed that greater awareness and coordinated action are essential to saving lives and improving safety across Afghanistan.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned that Afghanistan is the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties from explosive ordnance, with landmines and unexploded remnants of war still widespread.
UNAMA said children account for around 80 percent of victims, many of whom are injured or killed while playing near unexploded devices.
The mission reaffirmed its support for funding NGOs involved in mine clearance and community awareness, noting that these groups work daily to remove deadly remnants of conflict and educate communities about the risks.

Russia denies mediating Pakistan’s ties with India and Afghanistan
The comments were issued in written responses ahead of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s annual press conference, after questions could not be addressed due to time constraints.
Russia has said it is not acting as a mediator in Pakistan’s relations with India and Afghanistan, but is willing to offer assistance if asked.
In remarks published by the Foreign Ministry, Moscow said disputes should be resolved bilaterally, in line with the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.

On relations with Pakistan, Russia said political contacts intensified in 2025, including a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China.
Moscow highlighted growing economic cooperation, citing projects such as reviving the Karachi steel plant, collaboration in pharmaceuticals including insulin production, trial freight routes under the International North-South Transport Corridor, and potential Russian involvement in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector. A bilateral trade and economic cooperation programme through 2030 is also expected to be adopted.
UNDP warns Afghanistan’s new development strategy faces major risks
The plan targets 3–5 percent annual economic growth, a 10 percent rise in exports, $5 billion in foreign investment by 2030, and expanded infrastructure, energy and extractive industries.
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) has warned that Afghanistan’s newly launched National Development Strategy (ANDS 2025–2030) is unlikely to achieve its goals unless deep structural challenges are urgently addressed.
In an analysis of the first national development plan introduced since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021, UNDP said the strategy provides an important framework for allocating scarce domestic resources in the absence of international aid.

However, UNDP cautioned that overlapping crises—including lack of international recognition, a severe humanitarian situation, mass returnees and climate shocks—pose serious risks to implementation.
The agency highlighted two critical constraints: restrictions on women and energy shortages.
It noted that bans on girls’ education and limits on women’s work and mobility have slashed female economic participation, making growth and shared prosperity unattainable.
It also warned that acute energy insecurity—current electricity supply is just 0.7 gigawatts against demand of five—continues to undermine industrial development.
UNDP concluded that without reversing restrictions on women and closing the energy gap, the strategy is likely to remain aspirational rather than transformative.
The IEA meanwhile has not yet commented on this report.
