UNAMA: Afghanistan ranks among highest for explosive ordnance casualties

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned that Afghanistan is the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties from explosive ordnance, with landmines and unexploded remnants of war still widespread.

UNAMA said children account for around 80 percent of victims, many of whom are injured or killed while playing near unexploded devices.

The mission reaffirmed its support for funding NGOs involved in mine clearance and community awareness, noting that these groups work daily to remove deadly remnants of conflict and educate communities about the risks.

UNAMA stressed that greater awareness and coordinated action are essential to saving lives and improving safety across Afghanistan.