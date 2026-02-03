Russia denies mediating Pakistan’s ties with India and Afghanistan

Russia has said it is not acting as a mediator in Pakistan’s relations with India and Afghanistan, but is willing to offer assistance if asked.

In remarks published by the Foreign Ministry, Moscow said disputes should be resolved bilaterally, in line with the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.

The comments were issued in written responses ahead of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s annual press conference, after questions could not be addressed due to time constraints.

On relations with Pakistan, Russia said political contacts intensified in 2025, including a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China.

Moscow highlighted growing economic cooperation, citing projects such as reviving the Karachi steel plant, collaboration in pharmaceuticals including insulin production, trial freight routes under the International North-South Transport Corridor, and potential Russian involvement in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector. A bilateral trade and economic cooperation programme through 2030 is also expected to be adopted.