Connect with us

Latest News

FM Muttaqi and Turkish envoy discuss strengthening Kabul-Ankara ties

Published

5 hours ago

on

Sadin Ayyıldız, the new head of Turkey’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, met in an introductory visit with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, to discuss the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ayyıldız described relations between Afghanistan and Turkey as positive and emphasized the expansion of cooperation in economic and health fields, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Muttaqi also wished Ayyildiz success, described Turkey as a close friend of Afghanistan, and assessed bilateral relations as being on a path of progress.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

IEA cabinet approves development budget spending report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 3, 2026

By

The cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has approved a report on the spending of the national development budget, following deliberations at its 14th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

According to a statement issued by the Arg on Tuesday, the cabinet endorsed the development budget expenditure report and instructed relevant ministries and departments to ensure that allocated funds are spent on planned projects in a timely manner and in line with approved development plans.

The meeting also reviewed a range of key economic, social and cultural issues. Cabinet members emphasized the need for proper implementation of development activities and adherence to established timelines.

In addition, discussions were held on challenges facing refugees, with relevant authorities directed to identify and implement appropriate solutions to address their concerns.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan, Indonesian sports officials discuss expanding cooperation

Indonesian officials said the deputy minister plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to further advance cooperation.

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 3, 2026

By

Ahmadullah Wasiq, head of Afghanistan’s National Olympic and Physical Education Committee, met Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Taufiq Hidayat, during an official visit to Indonesia held alongside the Asian Cup competitions.

The talks focused on strengthening sports cooperation, including improving access for Afghan athletes living in Indonesia to local leagues and training camps.

Hidayat described the meeting as a positive step toward closer sporting ties and stressed the need for continued engagement.

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Indonesia, Saadullah Baloch, also attended the meeting, highlighting the role of sports diplomacy in bilateral relations. Indonesian officials said the deputy minister plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to further advance cooperation.

Continue Reading

Latest News

UNAMA: Afghanistan ranks among highest for explosive ordnance casualties

UNAMA stressed that greater awareness and coordinated action are essential to saving lives and improving safety across Afghanistan.

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 3, 2026

By

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned that Afghanistan is the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties from explosive ordnance, with landmines and unexploded remnants of war still widespread.

UNAMA said children account for around 80 percent of victims, many of whom are injured or killed while playing near unexploded devices.

The mission reaffirmed its support for funding NGOs involved in mine clearance and community awareness, noting that these groups work daily to remove deadly remnants of conflict and educate communities about the risks.

UNAMA stressed that greater awareness and coordinated action are essential to saving lives and improving safety across Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!