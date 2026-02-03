FM Muttaqi and Turkish envoy discuss strengthening Kabul-Ankara ties

Sadin Ayyıldız, the new head of Turkey’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, met in an introductory visit with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, to discuss the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ayyıldız described relations between Afghanistan and Turkey as positive and emphasized the expansion of cooperation in economic and health fields, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Muttaqi also wished Ayyildiz success, described Turkey as a close friend of Afghanistan, and assessed bilateral relations as being on a path of progress.