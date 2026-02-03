Latest News
FM Muttaqi and Turkish envoy discuss strengthening Kabul-Ankara ties
Sadin Ayyıldız, the new head of Turkey’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, met in an introductory visit with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, to discuss the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, Ayyıldız described relations between Afghanistan and Turkey as positive and emphasized the expansion of cooperation in economic and health fields, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Muttaqi also wished Ayyildiz success, described Turkey as a close friend of Afghanistan, and assessed bilateral relations as being on a path of progress.
Latest News
IEA cabinet approves development budget spending report
The cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has approved a report on the spending of the national development budget, following deliberations at its 14th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
According to a statement issued by the Arg on Tuesday, the cabinet endorsed the development budget expenditure report and instructed relevant ministries and departments to ensure that allocated funds are spent on planned projects in a timely manner and in line with approved development plans.
The meeting also reviewed a range of key economic, social and cultural issues. Cabinet members emphasized the need for proper implementation of development activities and adherence to established timelines.
In addition, discussions were held on challenges facing refugees, with relevant authorities directed to identify and implement appropriate solutions to address their concerns.
Latest News
Afghan, Indonesian sports officials discuss expanding cooperation
Indonesian officials said the deputy minister plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to further advance cooperation.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, head of Afghanistan’s National Olympic and Physical Education Committee, met Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Taufiq Hidayat, during an official visit to Indonesia held alongside the Asian Cup competitions.
The talks focused on strengthening sports cooperation, including improving access for Afghan athletes living in Indonesia to local leagues and training camps.
Hidayat described the meeting as a positive step toward closer sporting ties and stressed the need for continued engagement.
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Indonesia, Saadullah Baloch, also attended the meeting, highlighting the role of sports diplomacy in bilateral relations. Indonesian officials said the deputy minister plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to further advance cooperation.
Latest News
UNAMA: Afghanistan ranks among highest for explosive ordnance casualties
UNAMA stressed that greater awareness and coordinated action are essential to saving lives and improving safety across Afghanistan.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned that Afghanistan is the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties from explosive ordnance, with landmines and unexploded remnants of war still widespread.
UNAMA said children account for around 80 percent of victims, many of whom are injured or killed while playing near unexploded devices.
The mission reaffirmed its support for funding NGOs involved in mine clearance and community awareness, noting that these groups work daily to remove deadly remnants of conflict and educate communities about the risks.
UNAMA stressed that greater awareness and coordinated action are essential to saving lives and improving safety across Afghanistan.
Turkish President Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh
IEA cabinet approves development budget spending report
Saar: Upcoming negotiations between Iran-US discussed
Japan trumps Afghanistan 6-0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup quarter-final
FM Muttaqi and Turkish envoy discuss strengthening Kabul-Ankara ties
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Saar: Upcoming negotiations between Iran-US discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s bid to engage with SCO
Saar: Afghanistan and Iran’s expanding ties discussed
Tahawol: Tense regional situation over Iran discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s allegations of India backing Balochistan attacks
Trending
-
Sport2 days ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan dominates Malaysia 7–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup
-
Sport3 days ago
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan national cricket team arrives in India
-
Sport1 day ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Final eight confirmed
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan, China plan to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, revive trilateral framework
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan granted 30,000 Hajj quota for 2026
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan roar into U19 World Cup 2026 semis after defeating Ireland
-
Business4 days ago
Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade rises to $1.6 billion in 2025