Indonesia shock Japan to reach historic AFC Futsal Asian Cup final

Indonesia produced a stunning performance to defeat four-time champions Japan 5–3 after extra time on Thursday, securing their first-ever place in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 final. The hosts will face Iran in Saturday’s title clash.

Indonesia led 3–2 late in the match before Japan forced extra time with a last-minute penalty, but the home side regained control in the additional period to complete a famous victory.

Both teams made a fast start. Japan’s Shoto Yamanaka and Ryoto Kai threatened early, while Indonesia responded through Yogi Saputra and Samuel Eko. Chances continued at both ends, with Kokoro Harada hitting the post and Indonesia testing Japan from distance.

The breakthrough came in the 11th minute when Samuel Eko reacted quickest to a loose ball, spinning and firing into the bottom corner. Japan pushed back strongly, striking the woodwork again and forcing several saves from keeper Ahmad Habiebie.

Indonesia nearly doubled their lead before halftime through Eko, but Tabuchi kept Japan in the game.

Early in the second half, Indonesia captain Mochammad Iqbal was denied at close range before an own goal by Takehiro Motoishi made it 2–0 in the 23rd minute. Japan responded by intensifying their attacks, hitting the post once more.

Motoishi pulled one back in the 31st minute after Ahmad failed to hold his low shot. Japan equalized in the 35th minute through Kazuya Shimizu’s powerful strike. Firman Adriansyah appeared to win it for Indonesia late on, but Japan forced extra time with a penalty converted by Shimizu after a handball.

Indonesia showed their resilience in extra time. Reza Gunawan punished a misplaced pass to restore the lead just before the break, and Rizki Amanda capitalized on another Japanese error to finalize the 5–3 victory.

The historic win sends Indonesia into the continental final for the first time, igniting celebrations across the host nation.