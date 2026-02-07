Sport
Iran clinch AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in penalty shootout thriller
Iran claimed the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 title after defeating host nation Indonesia 5–4 on penalties in a thrilling final that ended 5–5 after extra time.
The victory marks Iran’s 14th Asian futsal crown.
Indonesia opened the scoring in the third minute through Rio Pangestu, but Iran quickly equalized via Hossesin Tayebibidgoli. The hosts then surged ahead with goals from Reza Gunawan and Israr Megantara, who scored twice, putting Indonesia 4–1 up.
Iran fought back, with Mahdi Karimi scoring in the 18th minute and again in the 38th to force extra time. Ahmad Abbasi also scored, while Samuel Eko added two more goals for Indonesia.
In extra time, Megantara gave Indonesia the lead again, but Iran responded immediately through Abbasi, sending the match to penalties.
In the shootout, Indonesia’s goalkeeper Muhammad Nizar saved Iran’s first kick, but Iran recovered as Mahdi Rostami denied Indonesia’s fourth attempt. Hossein Sabzi converted the decisive penalty to secure the title.
Indonesia shock Japan to reach historic AFC Futsal Asian Cup final
Indonesia produced a stunning performance to defeat four-time champions Japan 5–3 after extra time on Thursday, securing their first-ever place in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 final. The hosts will face Iran in Saturday’s title clash.
Indonesia led 3–2 late in the match before Japan forced extra time with a last-minute penalty, but the home side regained control in the additional period to complete a famous victory.
Both teams made a fast start. Japan’s Shoto Yamanaka and Ryoto Kai threatened early, while Indonesia responded through Yogi Saputra and Samuel Eko. Chances continued at both ends, with Kokoro Harada hitting the post and Indonesia testing Japan from distance.
The breakthrough came in the 11th minute when Samuel Eko reacted quickest to a loose ball, spinning and firing into the bottom corner. Japan pushed back strongly, striking the woodwork again and forcing several saves from keeper Ahmad Habiebie.
Indonesia nearly doubled their lead before halftime through Eko, but Tabuchi kept Japan in the game.
Early in the second half, Indonesia captain Mochammad Iqbal was denied at close range before an own goal by Takehiro Motoishi made it 2–0 in the 23rd minute. Japan responded by intensifying their attacks, hitting the post once more.
Motoishi pulled one back in the 31st minute after Ahmad failed to hold his low shot. Japan equalized in the 35th minute through Kazuya Shimizu’s powerful strike. Firman Adriansyah appeared to win it for Indonesia late on, but Japan forced extra time with a penalty converted by Shimizu after a handball.
Indonesia showed their resilience in extra time. Reza Gunawan punished a misplaced pass to restore the lead just before the break, and Rizki Amanda capitalized on another Japanese error to finalize the 5–3 victory.
The historic win sends Indonesia into the continental final for the first time, igniting celebrations across the host nation.
Fans can watch the final live on Ariana Television.
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: What You Need to Know
The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway in Italy, running from February 6 to 22, with events staged across Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo and surrounding alpine venues.
It is the first time the Winter Games are being hosted jointly by two cities, with Milan hosting ice events and mountain competitions spread across Cortina and nearby valleys.
The Winter Olympics were first held in 1924 in Chamonix, complementing the Summer Games revived in 1896. Traditionally dominated by European and North American nations, Norway remains the most successful country in Winter Olympic history.
Italy last hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956 (Cortina d’Ampezzo).
The 2026 Games will feature 16 sports and 116 medal events, including the Olympic debut of ski mountaineering.
Key Dates
Opening Ceremony: 7 February
Games conclude: 22 February
From high-speed alpine racing to gravity-defying snowboarding and freestyle skiing, Milano Cortina 2026 promises a showcase of elite winter sport, iconic Italian scenery and some of the most exciting Olympic competition yet.
For sports enthusiasts across Afghanistan this event is not one to be missed and can be viewed live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
While the opening ceremony is only on Saturday, February 7, early events get underway tonight (Thursday February 5) at 10.30pm on Ariana Television. So be sure to tune in.
Afghanistan beat West Indies in final T20 WC warm-up match
Afghanistan’s national cricket team defeated the West Indies by 23 runs in their second and final warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
The match was played in India, where Afghanistan had already beaten Scotland by 61 runs in their first warm-up game.
Afghanistan will open their official World Cup campaign on February 9 in Chennai, India, when they face New Zealand.
