Latest News
UK appoints Richard Lindsay as special envoy for Afghanistan
The United Kingdom has appointed Richard Lindsay as its special envoy for Afghanistan, marking a strategic shift in diplomatic engagement.
Lindsay will take up his appointment during June 2025.
He has been Deputy Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the British foreign ministry since 2022.
Latest News
Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional security and Afghanistan
Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ahmet Gurbanov, and Paola Pampaloni, Director for Asia at the European External Action Service, discussed regional security concerns and the situation in Afghanistan, as they met for Human Rights Dialogue.
Turkmenistan highlighted its policy grounded in neutrality, respect for neighboring countries, and non-interference in domestic affairs. The country reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives focused on fostering peace and long-term development in Afghanistan, including delivering humanitarian assistance and backing peace efforts, The Caspian Post reported.
Key emphasis was placed on significant infrastructure projects, such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan railway and the development of new energy and transportation routes.
Both sides underscored the value of continued open political dialogue and expressed willingness to deepen collaboration on shared priorities.
Latest News
Afghanistan turns to Russia for some food supplies amid Iran-Israel war
Afghanistan is in discussions with Russia to import certain foodstuffs as the conflict between Israel and Iran, one of its largest trading partners, risked cutting off supplies, its agriculture minister told Reuters.
As relations between Russia and the Islamic Emirate have been improving, an Afghan delegation is visiting Russia’s main economic conference in St. Petersburg this week, meeting Russian agriculture officials.
“Afghanistan is definitely aiming for self-sufficiency in its agricultural products. However, we still rely on some food items that come from Iran, and if problems arise there, it will undoubtedly have its effects,” Ataullah Omari said on the sidelines of the conference.
Iran supplies Afghanistan with some dairy products, among other commodities, and there is widespread concern the week-old war between Israel and Iran could disrupt trade flows
Russia – the world’s largest wheat exporter – and Kazakhstan are the main suppliers of wheat and flour to Afghanistan. Russia is also supplying sugar and vegetable oil.
Omari said that the country is now seeking wheat rather than flour from Russia.
Afghanistan, the top buyer of Russian flour in 2024, increased its own wheat production by 10% last year to 4.83 million metric tons. The country’s total wheat consumption is estimated at 6.8 million metric tons a year.
“For the past four years, since the withdrawal of the Americans, we have been making efforts to provide our essential food supplies ourselves. The remaining amount, including flour and wheat, is supplied annually by Russia,” Omari said.
“We have requested that Russia send us wheat instead of flour. Additionally, the import of other products that come from Russia to our country annually is progressing well,” he added.
In April, Russia lifted its ban on the Islamic Emirate, which it had designated as a terrorist organisation for more than two decades, paving the way for Moscow to normalise ties with Afghanistan’s leadership.
Since 2022, Afghanistan has imported gas, oil, and wheat from Russia, marking the first major economic deal after the Islamic Emirate returned to power, facing international isolation following 20 years of war against U.S.-led forces.
Omari expressed concern about Afghan refugees living in Iran who could become victims of Israel’s attacks. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that nearly 4.5 million Afghan nationals reside in Iran.
“Any kind of damage that occurs there is absolutely unsatisfactory for our nation and our people, especially for many of our refugees who live there and are our brothers,” he said.
Latest News
Pakistan to issue one-year visas for Afghan drivers
Pakistani Embassy in Kabul announced on Friday the government of Pakistan has decided to issue multiple-entry visas with one-year validity for Afghan drivers involved in goods transportation.
In a post on X, the embassy added that the visa fee has been set at $100 dollars.
According to the embassy’s statement, applicants for this visa must provide a photo, a copy of their passport, national ID (tazkira), a temporary acceptance document, a letter of verification from the transport company they work for, and a valid driver’s license.
Previously, truck drivers were allowed entry into Pakistan using a temporary entry document known as a “TAD.”
Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional security and Afghanistan
Afghanistan turns to Russia for some food supplies amid Iran-Israel war
UK appoints Richard Lindsay as special envoy for Afghanistan
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Azerbaijan urged to back Afghanistan’s participation in COP30 in Brazil
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, killing at least 2
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Tahawol: Lineups for Israel and Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Analyzing day seven of Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol: Discussion on Israel-Iran conflict
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Unprecedented surge in US aerial refueling tankers cross Atlantic amid Middle East tensions
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan airspace sees surge in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
-
Sport5 days ago
CAFA U-20 Championship: Afghanistan face Turkmenistan in crucial group stage match
-
Regional4 days ago
Israeli Army: new commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central headquarters killed
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Omid 3-3 Perozi Panjshir; Noorzad 5-3 Zaitoon
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN agencies sound alarm over worsening malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iranian state TV interrupted by missile strike during live broadcast