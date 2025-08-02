World
UN report finds United Nations reports are not widely read
A United Nations report seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs has revealed: U.N. reports are not widely read.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed countries on Friday on the report, produced by his UN80 reform that focused on how U.N. staff implement thousands of mandates given to them by bodies like the General Assembly or Security Council, according to Reuters.
He said last year that the U.N. system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the U.N. secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20% increase since 1990.
“The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point,” Guterres said.
“Many of these reports are not widely read,” he said. “The top 5% of reports are downloaded over 5,500 times, while one in five reports receives fewer than 1,000 downloads. And downloading doesn’t necessarily mean reading.”
Guterres launched the UN80 taskforce in March as the U.N. – which turns 80 this year – faces a liquidity crisis for at least the seventh year in a row because not all 193 U.N. member states pay their mandatory regular dues in full or on time.
The report issued by the taskforce late on Thursday covers just one of several reform angles being pursued.
Among the suggestions Guterres put forward on Friday: “Fewer meetings. Fewer reports, but ones that are able to fully meet the requirements of all mandates.”
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Russian ‘provocative statements’
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in “the appropriate regions” in response to remarks from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.
Security analysts called Trump’s move a rhetorical escalation with Moscow, but not necessarily a military one, given that the United States already has nuclear-powered submarines that are deployed and capable of striking Russia, Reuters reported.
Medvedev on Thursday said Trump should remember that Moscow possessed Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities of last resort, after Trump had told Medvedev to “watch his words.”
“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev … I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump said in Friday’s social media post.
He added: “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances.”
Asked later by reporters why he ordered the submarine movement, Trump said: “A threat was made by a former president of Russia, and we’re going to protect our people.”
The U.S. Navy and the Pentagon declined to comment about Trump’s remarks or on whether submarines had been moved. It is extremely rare for the U.S. military to discuss the deployment and location of U.S. submarines given their sensitive mission in nuclear deterrence.
Trump’s comments came at a time of mounting tension between Washington and Moscow as Trump grows frustrated with what he sees as President Vladimir Putin’s failure to negotiate an end to his more than three-year-old invasion of Ukraine.
He did not specify what he meant by “nuclear submarines.” U.S. military submarines are nuclear-powered and can be armed with nuclear-tipped missiles, although not all are.
But any talk by a U.S. president about potential nuclear military capabilities raises concerns, the security experts said, noting that the United States has historically refrained from matching Russia’s nuclear-saber rattling given the risks surrounding the world’s most devastating weaponry.
“This is irresponsible and inadvisable,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association advocacy group. “No leader or deputy leader should be threatening nuclear war, let alone in a juvenile manner on social media.”
Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists noted that U.S. nuclear submarines – part of the so-called nuclear triad with bombers and land-based missiles – were always positioned to launch nuclear-armed missiles at targets in Russia.
“The subs are always there all the time and don’t need to be moved into position,” he said. “He grants Medvedev a response to these crazy statements.”
The United States has a total of 14 Ohio Class nuclear-powered submarines, each capable of carrying up to 24 Trident II D5 ballistic missiles that can deliver multiple thermonuclear warheads up to 4,600 miles.
Between 8 and 10 Ohio Class submarines are deployed at any one time, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative arms control group.
‘COMMITMENT TRAP’
Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has emerged as one of the Kremlin’s most outspoken anti-Western hawks since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022. Kremlin critics deride him as an irresponsible loose cannon, though some Western diplomats say his statements illustrate the thinking in senior Kremlin policy-making circles.
U.S. officials had told Reuters prior to Trump’s latest remarks that Medvedev’s comments were not being taken as a serious threat, and it is unclear what drove Trump’s latest announcement beyond the public clash between the two on social media.
Trump and Medvedev have traded taunts in recent days after Trump on Tuesday said Russia had “10 days from today” to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or be hit with tariffs.
Kristensen said that Trump was creating a “commitment trap” by fueling expectations that he could resort to nuclear weapons if tensions escalated further with Russia.
Still, Evelyn Farkas, executive director of the McCain Institute and a former senior Pentagon official, played down the idea that this could lead to nuclear conflict.
“It’s really signaling. It’s not the beginning of some nuclear confrontation and nobody reads it as such. And I would imagine the Russians don’t either,” she said.
She added that Trump’s actions, however, were unlikely to get Russia to change course in Ukraine.
Moscow, which has set out its own terms for peace in Ukraine, has given no indication that it will comply with Trump’s 10-day deadline of August 8.
Putin said on Friday that Moscow hoped for more peace talks but that the momentum of the war was in its favor. He made no reference to the deadline.
Trump, who in the past touted good relations with Putin, has expressed mounting frustration with the Russian leader, accusing him of “bullshit” and describing Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine as disgusting.
Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel
Canada plans to recognize the State of Palestine at a meeting of the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on Israel as starvation spreads in Gaza, Reuters reported.
The announcement came after France said last week it would recognize a Palestinian state and a day after Britain said it would recognize the state at September’s U.N. General Assembly meeting if the fighting in Gaza, part of the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel, had not stopped by then.
Carney told reporters that the reality on the ground, including starvation of people in Gaza, meant “the prospect of a Palestinian state is literally receding before our eyes.”
“Canada condemns the fact that the Israeli government has allowed a catastrophe to unfold in Gaza,” he said.
Carney said the planned recognition was based in part on repeated assurances from the Palestinian Authority, which represents the State of Palestine at the U.N., that it was reforming its governance and is willing to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas “can play no part.”
The announcements by some of Israel’s closest allies reflect growing international outrage over Israel’s restrictions on food and other aid to Gaza in its war against Hamas militants, and the dire humanitarian crisis there. A global hunger monitor has warned that a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in the enclave.
The Gaza health ministry reported seven more hunger-related deaths on Wednesday, including a two-year-old girl with an existing health condition. The Hamas-run government media office in Gaza said the Israeli military killed at least 50 people within three hours on Wednesday as they tried to get food from U.N. aid trucks coming into the northern Gaza Strip.
Israel and its closest ally, the U.S., both rejected Carney’s statements.
“The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made similar comments after the French and British announcements.
A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said President Donald Trump also sees recognition of the State of Palestine as wrongly “rewarding Hamas.”
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is due to travel to Israel on Thursday to discuss Gaza. Trump said this week he expected centers to be set up to feed more people in the enclave.
The State of Palestine has been a non-member observer state of the U.N. General Assembly since 2012, recognized by more than three-quarters of the assembly’s 193 member states.
Jonathan Panikoff, former deputy U.S. national intelligence officer on the Middle East, said recognition of Palestine is intended “to increase pressure on Israel to compel it to return to a two-state paradigm.” But he said Canada’s announcement is “unlikely to be anything more than symbolic and risks undermining their relationship with a longtime ally in Israel.”
French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke with Carney before Canada’s announcement, said the recognition of Palestine will “revive a prospect of peace in the region.”
Israeli security cabinet member Zeev Elkin said on Wednesday that Israel could threaten to annex parts of Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas, eroding Palestinian hopes of statehood on land Israel now occupies.
Mediation efforts to secure a 60-day ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas ground to a halt last week, read the report.
In Gaza, resident Saed al-Akhras said the recognition of Palestine by major powers marked a “real shift in how Western countries view the Palestinian cause.”
“Enough!” he said. “Palestinians have lived for more than 70 years under killing, destruction and occupation, while the world watches in silence.”
Families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza appealed for no recognition of a Palestinian state to come before their loved ones were returned.
“Such recognition is not a step toward peace but rather a clear violation of international law and a dangerous moral and political failure that legitimizes horrific war crimes,” the Hostages Family Forum said.
Netanyahu said this month he wanted peace with Palestinians but described any future independent state as a potential platform to destroy Israel, so control of security must remain with Israel.
His cabinet includes far-right members who openly demand the annexation of all Palestinian land. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that reestablishing Jewish settlements in Gaza was “closer than ever,” calling Gaza “an inseparable part of the Land of Israel.”
A 2-year-old girl being treated for a build-up of brain fluid died overnight of hunger, her father told Reuters on Wednesday.
“Doctors said the baby has to be fed a certain type of milk,” Salah al-Gharably said by phone from Deir Al-Balah. “But there is no milk. She starved. We stood helpless.”
The deaths from starvation and malnutrition overnight raised the toll from such causes to 154, according to the Gaza health ministry, including at least 89 children, since the war’s start, most of them in recent weeks.
Israel said on Sunday it would halt military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and designate secure routes for convoys delivering food and medicine.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the United Nations and its partners had been able to bring more food into Gaza in the first two days of pauses, but the volume was “still far from enough.”
The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas led attacks on communities and military bases in southern Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed, including more than 700 civilians, and another 251 taken as hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies, Reuters reported.
Since then, Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 60,000 people and laid waste to much of the territory, the Gaza health ministry says.
Trump sets new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to act on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump’s “particularly significant” statement as timely in trying to move forward to a peace settlement.
U.S. President Donald Trump set a new deadline on Monday of 10 or 12 days for Russia to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine or face consequences, underscoring frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the 3-1/2-year-old conflict, Reuters reported.
Trump has threatened sanctions on both Russia and buyers of its exports unless progress is made. The fresh deadline suggests the U.S. president is prepared to move forward on those threats after previous hesitation to do so.
Speaking in Scotland, where he was holding meetings with European leaders and playing golf, Trump said he was disappointed in Putin and shortening a 50-day deadline he had set on the issue earlier this month.
“I’m going to make a new deadline of about … 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “There’s no reason in waiting… We just don’t see any progress being made.”
There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, read the report.
In a post on X, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Putin, said Trump was playing “a game of ultimatums” that could lead to a war involving the U.S.
Medvedev wrote: “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump’s) own country.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump’s “particularly significant” statement as timely in trying to move forward to a peace settlement.
“Clear stance and expressed determination by @POTUS – right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace,” Zelenskiy wrote on X.
“I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war,” Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine, he said later in his nightly video address, favoured tougher sanctions as a “key element” in ending the war.
“Russia pays attention to sanctions, pays attention to such losses,” he said
Trump, who has expressed annoyance also with Zelenskiy, has not always followed tough talk about Putin with action, citing what he deems a good relationship that the two men have had previously.
On Monday, Trump indicated he was not interested in more talks with Putin. He said sanctions and tariffs would be used as penalties for Moscow if it did not meet Trump’s demands, Reuters reported.
“There’s no reason to wait. If you know what the answer is going to be, why wait? And it would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs,” Trump said. “I don’t want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people.”
Ukraine had proposed a summit between Putin and Zelenskiy before the end of August, but the Kremlin has said that timeline was unlikely and that a meeting could only happen as a final step to clinch peace.
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that if the West wanted real peace with Ukraine, it would stop supplying Kyiv with weapons.
Trump has repeatedly voiced exasperation with Putin for pursuing attacks on Ukraine despite U.S. efforts to end the war. Trump has played up successes in other parts of the world where the United States has helped to broker peace agreements and has been flattered by some leaders who suggest he should be given the Nobel Peace Prize.
“I’m disappointed in President Putin,” Trump said on Monday. “I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer what’s going to happen.”
Trump, who is also struggling to achieve a peace deal in Gaza, has touted his role in ending conflicts between India and Pakistan as well as Rwanda and Congo. Before returning to the White House in January, Trump campaigned on a promise to end Russia’s conflict with Ukraine in a day, read the report.
“We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever,” Trump said. “And I say that’s not the way to do it.”
