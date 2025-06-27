Latest News
UN urges immediate international aid for returning Afghan refugees
The United Nations warned on Thursday that with over one million Afghan refugees returning from neighboring countries, Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis and the world must take immediate action.
In a report published on Thursday, the UN stated that in the past six months, more than 605,000 Afghans have returned from Iran, and over 282,000 others from Pakistan.
Of the more than 605,000 Afghan returnees from Iran, 66 percent are adult men, 24 percent are children, and 10 percent are women.
Among the more than 282,000 Afghan returnees from Pakistan, 22 percent are women, 57 percent are children, and 17 percent of these women are the breadwinners of their families.
Referring to Afghanistan’s fragile situation due to drought and lack of basic services, the UN warned that current humanitarian aid reaches only a small portion of those in need.
Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said: “Every returnee deserves security and dignity. Without immediate support, poverty and despair will engulf migrant families.”
According to the report, most Afghans return empty-handed, and their chances of finding work are low, which increases the risk of instability in Afghanistan.
The report added that most returnees have no assets with them.
Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative has urged the international community to address the situation of returning Afghans not only with emergency aid but also through long-term support.
It is reported that currently more than 7 million Afghans primarily reside in Pakistan and Iran, and both countries intend to expel these refugees as well.
IEA strongly denies presence of foreign groups in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Friday strongly rejected claims made by the U.S. House of Representatives suggesting that foreign groups are present in Afghanistan or that the country poses a threat to others.
“We strongly reject the claim made by the U.S. House of Representatives suggesting that foreign groups are present in Afghanistan or that any threat emanates from its territory,” said Mujahid in a post on his X page.
He added: “Afghanistan has a unified and strong government with full control over the entire geography of the country and does not allow anyone to use its territory against any party.”
Earlier, the chair of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee had claimed that Afghanistan has become a safe haven for terrorist groups following the withdrawal of American forces.
Bayat Power showcases clean energy achievements and vision at Kabul’s Green Growth Forum
Business and development leaders convene in Kabul to advance financing and partnerships for a greener future
In a landmark effort to boost Afghanistan’s renewable energy sector and accelerate economic recovery, Kabul this week hosted the “Partnerships for Green Growth: Business-to-Business Convening on Renewable Energy Investments.”
Held on Wednesday and Thursday, June 25 and 26, the high-level event brought together national and international stakeholders under the theme “Accelerating Investments Through Partnerships and Facilitating Access to Finance.”
Amidst a fragile but gradually recovering economy, Afghanistan continues to face a stark energy deficit that hampers industrial growth, limits delivery of essential public services, and impacts the quality of life for millions. Despite vast solar, wind, and hydro resources, only a fraction of the country’s renewable energy potential has been harnessed.
According to UNDP, this persistent energy gap is a major development challenge. “Closing this gap requires urgent and inclusive investment, with a strong focus on scaling up renewable energy solutions that are resilient, decentralized, and adapted to Afghanistan’s diverse geography,” the agency stated.
“Attracting investment in the renewable energy sector is not only necessary, but also strategically advantageous,” UNDP added.
“The Afghan energy market holds considerable potential, particularly in regions where off-grid and mini-grid systems can rapidly transform local economies” – UNDP
The agency emphasized that unlocking this potential requires proactive dialogue and collaboration among development partners, the private sector, and local stakeholders, along with showcasing bankable opportunities and de-risking tools.
This week’s forum served as a strategic platform to address these issues by connecting investors, development partners, and policymakers to explore new financing models and partnerships.
Organized in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), and the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB), the conference spotlighted the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF)—an initiative designed to mobilize sustainable investments using Shariah-compliant financial tools and blended finance models.
Bayat Power Highlights Local Capacity and Innovation
A key voice at the event was Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s first private company in over 40 years to establish and operate a domestic gas-fired power plant.
In his address to delegates, Lutfullah Stanikzai, Business Development Director of Bayat Power, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to energy independence.
Founded in 2013 under the Bayat Group, the company launched Bayat Power-1 in 2019 as a public-private partnership with DABS, the Ministry of Energy and Water, Afghan Gas State-owned Company, Siemens Energy, and others. Since then, the plant has produced over 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, powering homes, hospitals, schools, mosques and businesses across the country.
Stanikzai emphasized the company’s use of cutting-edge technologies—including Siemens’ SGT-A45 mobile gas turbines, among the most efficient in the world—and its deployment of over 1,000 smart meters in Kabul as part of a pilot project to improve grid efficiency.
“Our efforts have not only powered essential public services but also generated thousands of direct and indirect jobs, contributing to economic stability and workforce development,” Stanikzai said. He added that Bayat Power’s tax contributions and gas purchases support national revenue generation.
“Afghanistan deserves cutting-edge solutions, not outdated technology,” he stressed. “We are committed to deploying modern systems that offer both performance and environmental sustainability.”
Looking ahead, Bayat Power is expanding into solar, wind, and thermal energy projects and seeking to engage international partners for technical collaboration and investment.
“Our long-term vision aligns with Afghanistan’s goal of a resilient and self-reliant energy future,” Stanikzai concluded.
Bayat Power’s presentation stood out as a compelling example of what can be achieved through innovation, private-public collaboration, and a deep commitment to national development.
