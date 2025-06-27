UN urges immediate international aid for returning Afghan refugees

The United Nations warned on Thursday that with over one million Afghan refugees returning from neighboring countries, Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis and the world must take immediate action.

In a report published on Thursday, the UN stated that in the past six months, more than 605,000 Afghans have returned from Iran, and over 282,000 others from Pakistan.

Of the more than 605,000 Afghan returnees from Iran, 66 percent are adult men, 24 percent are children, and 10 percent are women.

Among the more than 282,000 Afghan returnees from Pakistan, 22 percent are women, 57 percent are children, and 17 percent of these women are the breadwinners of their families.

Referring to Afghanistan’s fragile situation due to drought and lack of basic services, the UN warned that current humanitarian aid reaches only a small portion of those in need.

Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said: “Every returnee deserves security and dignity. Without immediate support, poverty and despair will engulf migrant families.”

According to the report, most Afghans return empty-handed, and their chances of finding work are low, which increases the risk of instability in Afghanistan.

The report added that most returnees have no assets with them.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative has urged the international community to address the situation of returning Afghans not only with emergency aid but also through long-term support.

It is reported that currently more than 7 million Afghans primarily reside in Pakistan and Iran, and both countries intend to expel these refugees as well.