US lawmakers view Afghanistan ‘dissent’ cable, dispute continuesUS lawmakers view Afghanistan ‘dissent’ cable, dispute continues

The leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday privately viewed a classified cable related to the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as the panel’s Republican chairperson and State Department grapple over providing access to the document.
Representatives Michael McCaul, the panel’s Republican chair, and Gregory Meeks, its top Democrat, viewed the cable at the State Department after McCaul last week said he had accepted an invitation to do so and would pause attempts to enforce a subpoena to obtain it.
McCaul said afterward he would speak to Meeks and committee members from both parties to discuss the next course of action if State does not agree to let all 51 members view the cable, as the subpoena requested.
McCaul said he was grateful he and Meeks were allowed to view the cable. “However, every member on our committee should be granted this same access,” McCaul said in a statement.
Meeks said in a statement afterward that a briefing provided to committee members and summary of the cable faithfully reflected its contents.
McCaul is investigating the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Republicans, and some Democrats, say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation, in which 13 U.S. service members were killed at Kabul’s airport.
He has for months been seeking the “dissent channel” cable sent in July 2021 that a Wall Street Journal article in August 2021 said warned top officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the withdrawal of U.S. troops. The channel allows State Department officials to air concerns to supervisors.
“I can say the dissenters were right – and the administration should have listened,” McCaul said.
Making the cable available for McCaul and Meeks’ private review was “extraordinary accommodation” on behalf of the State Department, spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
“We believe that ought to satisfy our obligation to provide them with the information that they need. But we will continue to engage with them” about the issue, he said.
UN agencies and IEA agree to form a coordination committee
A coordination meeting was held on Wednesday between the United Nations agencies in Afghanistan and various departments of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where various issues were discussed.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Malawi Amir Khan Muttaqi thanked the United Nations agencies and donors for their generous assistance to the people of Afghanistan and said that Afghanistan has a unique potential for development and self-reliance with a young and energetic workforce and vast natural resources.
“Since the country has been affected by four decades of wars, it needs international aid for some time, until Afghanistan can stand on its own feet and become a donor country instead of a recipient country,” Muttaqi said in the meeting.
Later, the heads of various ministries of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assured the United Nations agencies and other charitable institutions of their cooperation and requested that in order to ensure more effectiveness and transparency of aid to the country, coordination with relevant sectoral ministries should be further strengthened and the priorities of the people of Afghanistan should be taken into account in the design and implementation of projects.
Meanwhile, Ramiz Alakbarov UN. Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, said in his speech that everyone has one goal and that is to make Afghanistan prosperous and self-sufficient.
Alakbarov added that the UN is trying to organize the distribution of aid in such a way as to create job opportunities for the people.
The two sides agreed to establish a coordination committee between the relevant agencies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the relevant agencies of the United Nations for the purpose of greater coordination.
Aid agency chief: IEA says guidelines on female NGO staff resuming work close to finalization
The head of a major international aid agency said Tuesday that key Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan officials told him in meetings that they are close to finalizing guidelines that will allow Afghan women to resume working for nongovernmental organizations.
But they were unable to give a timeline or details when pressed, he said.
The IEA last December barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab correctly and were not observing gender segregation rules.
In April, they said this ban extended to U.N. offices and agencies in Afghanistan. There are exemptions in some sectors like health care and education, AP reported.
Days before the NGO order came into effect, the IEA barred women from universities, having already stopped girls from going to school beyond sixth grade. Last November, women were banned from public spaces, including parks.
In January, the IEA said they were working on guidelines for women to return to work at NGOs. They previously said they were working on guidelines so that girls and young women could return to education but these have yet to materialize.
Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, is visiting Afghanistan for the second time in five months to persuade the country’s IEA rulers to reverse the ban on the organization’s female staff.
Egeland met the Kandahar deputy governor, Maulvi Hayatullah Mubarak, who he described as having “direct contact with and links” to the IEA’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who ordered the education and NGO bans. He also met the head of Kandahar’s Economy Directorate, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Baryali.
“The authorities in Kandahar have a special position since the emir (Akhundzada) sits in Kandahar,” he told The Associated Press. “Whatever agreement we can get in Kandahar can have a national impact. These guidelines are close to being finalized and should soon be put into effect, that is what was conveyed.”
Egeland said he pressed the officials for a timeline and clarity on the word “soon” but they didn’t elaborate.
He was told the IEA couldn’t guarantee anything as everything needed to be put to the supreme leadership. They also told him they had been working on the NGO matter for months and that most issues have been resolved.
The guidelines are likely to cover dress codes, gender segregation in the workplace, and a chaperone for travel. Egeland warned that it would not be a lifting of the ban if the guidelines went beyond that.
The Norwegian Refugee Council stands to lose 40% of its funding for Afghanistan because of the bans on female employment and education, he said.
He said the potential loss meant a 40% drop in the number of people reached.
The agency has also laid off 220 of its 1,500 workforce and closed five offices. But it retains male and female Afghan staff who are unable to work because of the bans. The agency is not deploying male-only teams.
“I believe their promises,” he said of the IEA. “But I can only accept the facts.”
Abdul Rahman Habib, a spokesman for the Economy Ministry, said it was too early to talk about the NGO guidelines.
“If it comes from another source we are not responsible for it,” he said. “We are the only source for confirmation. When the time is right we will announce it officially.”
The IEA have repeatedly told senior humanitarian officials visiting Afghanistan since December that the NGO restrictions are temporary suspensions, not a ban.
US lawmakers view Afghanistan 'dissent' cable, dispute continues
