WhatsApp launching new Call Link feature for group calls

Published

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: September 28, 2022)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced in a post on Facebook that the company is rolling out ‘Call Links’ on WhatsApp starting this week.

The only way to call someone using WhatsApp right now is to search for the contact in your phonebook, or open an existing chat thread, and then click on the call icon.

The same is true for group calls. Other popular messaging platforms, such as Telegram and iMessage, offer a link to connect to a call, and you can share it with others for them to connect with you (or a group) instantly.

Now, WhatsApp is rolling out a similar feature.

You can share this link with other people so that they can join the call instantly by clicking on that link.

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg also revealed that the company is working on enabling encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp.

The platform supports group video calls for up to 32 people even now, but these video calls are not encrypted.

Science & Technology

NASA’s DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in test of planetary defense system

Published

11 hours ago

on

September 28, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2022)

Hurtling through the solar system at hypersonic speed on Monday, NASA’s DART spacecraft slammed itself into a distant asteroid in a test of the world’s first planetary defense system, designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters the finale to the suicide spaceflight, humanity’s first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body, played out in a NASA webcast from the mission operations center outside Washington, D.C., 10 months after DART was launched.

Science & Technology

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Published

1 day ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2022)

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China, Reuters reported.

The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.

Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China, read the report.

According to Reuters Apple could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, JPM analysts said in a note last week.

Featured

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

Published

2 days ago

on

September 26, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 26, 2022)

A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County, AP reported.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

Trending

