WhatsApp launching new Call Link feature for group calls

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2022)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced in a post on Facebook that the company is rolling out ‘Call Links’ on WhatsApp starting this week.

The only way to call someone using WhatsApp right now is to search for the contact in your phonebook, or open an existing chat thread, and then click on the call icon.

The same is true for group calls. Other popular messaging platforms, such as Telegram and iMessage, offer a link to connect to a call, and you can share it with others for them to connect with you (or a group) instantly.

Now, WhatsApp is rolling out a similar feature.

You can share this link with other people so that they can join the call instantly by clicking on that link.

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg also revealed that the company is working on enabling encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp.

The platform supports group video calls for up to 32 people even now, but these video calls are not encrypted.