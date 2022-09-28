Science & Technology
WhatsApp launching new Call Link feature for group calls
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced in a post on Facebook that the company is rolling out ‘Call Links’ on WhatsApp starting this week.
The only way to call someone using WhatsApp right now is to search for the contact in your phonebook, or open an existing chat thread, and then click on the call icon.
The same is true for group calls. Other popular messaging platforms, such as Telegram and iMessage, offer a link to connect to a call, and you can share it with others for them to connect with you (or a group) instantly.
Now, WhatsApp is rolling out a similar feature.
You can share this link with other people so that they can join the call instantly by clicking on that link.
In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg also revealed that the company is working on enabling encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp.
The platform supports group video calls for up to 32 people even now, but these video calls are not encrypted.
Science & Technology
NASA’s DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in test of planetary defense system
Hurtling through the solar system at hypersonic speed on Monday, NASA’s DART spacecraft slammed itself into a distant asteroid in a test of the world’s first planetary defense system, designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters the finale to the suicide spaceflight, humanity’s first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body, played out in a NASA webcast from the mission operations center outside Washington, D.C., 10 months after DART was launched.
Science & Technology
Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China, Reuters reported.
The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch.
“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.
Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China, read the report.
According to Reuters Apple could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, JPM analysts said in a note last week.
Featured
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.
The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County, AP reported.
It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.
The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.
The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.
Qatar conscripts civilians to secure World Cup stadiums
Government urged to improve access to information for the media
World ‘must engage’ or risk Afghanistan’s collapse, UN Security Council hears
WhatsApp launching new Call Link feature for group calls
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
Kunduz women meet with Vice and Virtue officials
Finance ministry collects 151 billion AFN in last year: officials
Afghanistan ready for the big teams, says cricket captain Nabi
Pakistan to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan
Afghans continue to pay heavy price for US’s economic sanctions
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US announces $327 million in new humanitarian aid to Afghans
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA’s DART mission to collide with an asteroid
-
COVID-194 days ago
Fight to end virus pandemic takes place on UN’s sidelines
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Pakistan’s dire floods signal global climate crisis, PM tells UN
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 qualifiers continue
-
Featured3 days ago
Saudi calls on Kabul not to allow the country to become a terrorist haven
-
Featured4 days ago
IEA dismisses concerns of a terrorism threat in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Rare 5,000-carat Afghan ruby unveiled in Dubai