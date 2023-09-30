Work on ‘New Kabul’ project underway

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2023)

Officials involved in the New Kabul project say practical work on this national project is underway, and will likely be completed within six months.

They said the project plan, which includes construction of roads, intersections, subways, infrastructure, commercial buildings, and housing, has been finalized and construction work has started.

“With the company that we have a contract with, it will take six months from today to complete this project,” said Sayed Moqadam Amin, head of the implementing company of the New Kabul project.

He said once the project has been completed, 2,000 people including workers, employees and investors, will work in the newly developed area.

According to him, part of the work of this project is related to government institutions, such as the creation of sewerage, telecommunication and internet services, but government departments have not yet started work.

“Simultaneously, the government needs to start its work on the sewerage system, public roads, water and electricity in the general area of this project,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) says it has provided the necessary facilities for the construction of this project and it wants to establish more coordination between the relevant departments.

Mohammad Kamal Afghan, a spokesperson for MUDH, said that the officials of the ministry visit this project regularly to assess progress.

A number of those who work on this project say the government should expand the work of this project in order to provide job opportunities to unemployed people.

The New Kabul project is set to be built in two stages, and in the first stage, 250,000 houses will be built for one million people.