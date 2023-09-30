AFDA chief visits IranPharma expo

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2023)

The Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority’s (AFDA) acting head Abdulbari Omar visited the IranPharma international exhibition this weekend while on a trip to Tehran.

IranPharma, the annual international exhibition on pharmaceuticals and related industries, is the biggest pharmaceutical event in the MENA region.

Organized by the Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate, in collaboration with Iran’s Ministry of Health, and other associations, each edition aims to expand contributions and innovative collaborations in the pharmaceutical sector, and elevate the opportunities of investing in pharmaceutical technologies.

AFDA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Omar met with the heads of Iranian pharmaceutical companies along with representatives from other countries and informed them of the new regulations in place regarding the registration of pharmaceuticals, health products, and food that’s imported into Afghanistan.

He also explained that the regulations have been implemented in order to regulate the quality of goods sold on the local market.

According to AFDA, foreign representatives of manufacturing companies expressed their satisfaction with the implementation of the new procedure and expressed interest in registering their products for the Afghanistan market.