AFDA chief visits IranPharma expo
The Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority’s (AFDA) acting head Abdulbari Omar visited the IranPharma international exhibition this weekend while on a trip to Tehran.
IranPharma, the annual international exhibition on pharmaceuticals and related industries, is the biggest pharmaceutical event in the MENA region.
Organized by the Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate, in collaboration with Iran’s Ministry of Health, and other associations, each edition aims to expand contributions and innovative collaborations in the pharmaceutical sector, and elevate the opportunities of investing in pharmaceutical technologies.
AFDA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Omar met with the heads of Iranian pharmaceutical companies along with representatives from other countries and informed them of the new regulations in place regarding the registration of pharmaceuticals, health products, and food that’s imported into Afghanistan.
He also explained that the regulations have been implemented in order to regulate the quality of goods sold on the local market.
According to AFDA, foreign representatives of manufacturing companies expressed their satisfaction with the implementation of the new procedure and expressed interest in registering their products for the Afghanistan market.
Work on ‘New Kabul’ project underway
Officials involved in the New Kabul project say practical work on this national project is underway, and will likely be completed within six months.
They said the project plan, which includes construction of roads, intersections, subways, infrastructure, commercial buildings, and housing, has been finalized and construction work has started.
“With the company that we have a contract with, it will take six months from today to complete this project,” said Sayed Moqadam Amin, head of the implementing company of the New Kabul project.
He said once the project has been completed, 2,000 people including workers, employees and investors, will work in the newly developed area.
According to him, part of the work of this project is related to government institutions, such as the creation of sewerage, telecommunication and internet services, but government departments have not yet started work.
“Simultaneously, the government needs to start its work on the sewerage system, public roads, water and electricity in the general area of this project,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) says it has provided the necessary facilities for the construction of this project and it wants to establish more coordination between the relevant departments.
Mohammad Kamal Afghan, a spokesperson for MUDH, said that the officials of the ministry visit this project regularly to assess progress.
A number of those who work on this project say the government should expand the work of this project in order to provide job opportunities to unemployed people.
The New Kabul project is set to be built in two stages, and in the first stage, 250,000 houses will be built for one million people.
US envoy calls for world to help equip Afghan women access education and work
US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, Rina Amiri, has called on the international community to equip Afghan women with the resources needed to access education, scholarships, work and other means to counter the restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate.
In talks with her counterparts and Afghan leaders and activists in the last month, Amiri said on X Saturday that approaches to improving the “devastating situation” in Afghanistan may differ, but those seeking to advance human rights must reflect the space for civic discourse and tolerance that they hope to engender in Afghanistan.
“We must collectively make clear to the Taliban (IEA) that, even as we engage to try to improve the devastating situation, there will be no progress in normalization unless they respect the rights of the Afghan people,” she said.
“We must continue to ensure that our statements in support of Afghans, particularly women, are matched with concrete support to equip them w/ the resources to access education, scholarships, work & other means to counter the Taliban’s (IEA) extreme & repressive measures,” she said.
Amiri said that there were several high-level events during the UN General Assembly, including a ministerial focused on the situation of Afghan women.
“The message is clear: the Taliban (IEA) cannot expect to be a part of the international community if it does not respect the rights of the Afghan people and erases half of the population,” she said.
She also said that in meetings with representatives of Muslim-majority countries on the sideline of the UNGA, there was consensus that “the Taliban’s (IEA) repressive policies, particularly against women and girls, are out of step with the world and devastating for Afghanistan.”
“We agreed that we must maintain international solidarity in support of Afghanistan and that we must continue supporting Afghan women & girls inside and outside Afghanistan through diplomatic and concrete efforts,” she said.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stressed that it is committed to ensuring the rights of women and girls according to Sharia.
No progress in forming inclusive government in Afghanistan: Moscow Format participants
Participants of regional talks on Afghanistan in Russia’s Kazan have regretted that there has been “no progress” in forming a truly inclusive government in Afghanistan, reflecting the interests of all ethno-political groups of the country.
In a declaration issued by the Russia’s Foreign Ministry, the participants of the fifth Moscow Format meeting said that “despite the appointment of some individual representatives of various Afghan ethnicities to the Kabul administration, the parties observed no political pluralism in it.”
They urged the Afghan authorities to “establish a practical, outcome-oriented dialogue with the representatives of alternative ethno-political groups with a view to completing the process of peaceful settlement and forging a balanced, more broad-based, inclusive, accountable and responsible government in Afghanistan.”
The participants spoke out for respect of fundamental rights and freedoms in Afghanistan, including equal rights to work, education and justice, without distinction as to gender, ethnicity or religion. Stressed upon their concern about imposed restrictions on women’s employment and girls’ education. They urged the current Afghan authorities to promote the modern education in the schools conforming to international standards.
The parties noted with concern the difficult security situation in Afghanistan due to the intensification of the activities of terrorist groups, primarily Daesh. They appreciated the current Afghan authorities for their serious fight against Daesh and urged them to do the same against all terrorist groups. They called on the current Afghan authorities to take effective measures to dismantle, eliminate and prevent placement of all sorts of terrorist groups based in Afghanistan and to prevent the country from being the terrorism and instability hotspot and spreading to the regional states.
Participants of the meeting noted the reports on the reduction in poppy cultivation in Afghanistan caused by successful steps of the current Afghan authorities. They stressed the importance of continuing real and its effective anti-drug policy, including against industrial drug production, which indicate a serious and dangerous increase.
The parties noted the proposal of Iran to strengthen regional cooperation on Afghanistan by establishing a regional contact group to discuss the issues of common interests.
On September 29, 2023, the fifth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan at the level of special representatives and senior officials from China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was held. The meeting was also attended by acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan. Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Türkiye were in attendance as guests of honor.
