Muttaqi meets Chinese, Pakistani envoys on sidelines of Moscow format
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the special representatives to Afghanistan from China and Pakistan, Yue Xiaoyong and Asif Durrani respectively, on the sidelines of the Moscow format meeting.
The Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said on X that during the meeting, national relations, common interests, and threats to Afghanistan, Pakistan and China were discussed in detail.
Muttaqi told Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan that if problems arise, instead of media statements, efforts should be made to solve them through diplomatic means.
Takal added that during the meeting the Chinese side pledged that it is ready to increase its assistance to Afghanistan in a number of areas.
AFDA chief visits IranPharma expo
The Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority’s (AFDA) acting head Abdulbari Omar visited the IranPharma international exhibition this weekend while on a trip to Tehran.
IranPharma, the annual international exhibition on pharmaceuticals and related industries, is the biggest pharmaceutical event in the MENA region.
Organized by the Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate, in collaboration with Iran’s Ministry of Health, and other associations, each edition aims to expand contributions and innovative collaborations in the pharmaceutical sector, and elevate the opportunities of investing in pharmaceutical technologies.
AFDA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Omar met with the heads of Iranian pharmaceutical companies along with representatives from other countries and informed them of the new regulations in place regarding the registration of pharmaceuticals, health products, and food that’s imported into Afghanistan.
He also explained that the regulations have been implemented in order to regulate the quality of goods sold on the local market.
According to AFDA, foreign representatives of manufacturing companies expressed their satisfaction with the implementation of the new procedure and expressed interest in registering their products for the Afghanistan market.
Work on ‘New Kabul’ project underway
Officials involved in the New Kabul project say practical work on this national project is underway, and will likely be completed within six months.
They said the project plan, which includes construction of roads, intersections, subways, infrastructure, commercial buildings, and housing, has been finalized and construction work has started.
“With the company that we have a contract with, it will take six months from today to complete this project,” said Sayed Moqadam Amin, head of the implementing company of the New Kabul project.
He said once the project has been completed, 2,000 people including workers, employees and investors, will work in the newly developed area.
According to him, part of the work of this project is related to government institutions, such as the creation of sewerage, telecommunication and internet services, but government departments have not yet started work.
“Simultaneously, the government needs to start its work on the sewerage system, public roads, water and electricity in the general area of this project,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) says it has provided the necessary facilities for the construction of this project and it wants to establish more coordination between the relevant departments.
Mohammad Kamal Afghan, a spokesperson for MUDH, said that the officials of the ministry visit this project regularly to assess progress.
A number of those who work on this project say the government should expand the work of this project in order to provide job opportunities to unemployed people.
The New Kabul project is set to be built in two stages, and in the first stage, 250,000 houses will be built for one million people.
US envoy calls for world to help equip Afghan women access education and work
US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, Rina Amiri, has called on the international community to equip Afghan women with the resources needed to access education, scholarships, work and other means to counter the restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate.
In talks with her counterparts and Afghan leaders and activists in the last month, Amiri said on X Saturday that approaches to improving the “devastating situation” in Afghanistan may differ, but those seeking to advance human rights must reflect the space for civic discourse and tolerance that they hope to engender in Afghanistan.
“We must collectively make clear to the Taliban (IEA) that, even as we engage to try to improve the devastating situation, there will be no progress in normalization unless they respect the rights of the Afghan people,” she said.
“We must continue to ensure that our statements in support of Afghans, particularly women, are matched with concrete support to equip them w/ the resources to access education, scholarships, work & other means to counter the Taliban’s (IEA) extreme & repressive measures,” she said.
Amiri said that there were several high-level events during the UN General Assembly, including a ministerial focused on the situation of Afghan women.
“The message is clear: the Taliban (IEA) cannot expect to be a part of the international community if it does not respect the rights of the Afghan people and erases half of the population,” she said.
She also said that in meetings with representatives of Muslim-majority countries on the sideline of the UNGA, there was consensus that “the Taliban’s (IEA) repressive policies, particularly against women and girls, are out of step with the world and devastating for Afghanistan.”
“We agreed that we must maintain international solidarity in support of Afghanistan and that we must continue supporting Afghan women & girls inside and outside Afghanistan through diplomatic and concrete efforts,” she said.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stressed that it is committed to ensuring the rights of women and girls according to Sharia.
