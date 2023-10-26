Sport
World Cup State of Play: England and Sri Lanka campaigns on brink of collapse
India are the tournament pacesetters while England and Sri Lanka will both be out to give their semi-final hopes a much-needed boost in their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
The hosts are joined by South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in the critical top-four spots on the current Cricket World Cup standings but all 10 teams can still dream of claiming a place in the knockout stages.
Here is the state of play ahead of the England and Sri Lanka clash on 26 October:
Standings: Cricket World Cup 2023
1. India (five wins, no losses)
Most runs: Virat Kohli (354 runs)
Most wickets: Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets)
The hosts are in the driver’s seat to secure a crucial top-four finish after starting their campaign with five comprehensive victories.
India are yet to be truly tested as their well-balanced bowling attack has been able to contain – and often tear through – the opposition batting group to ensure their second-innings target is manageable.
The tournament pacesetters have won each match so far while batting second with captain Rohit Sharma and chase master Virat Kohli leading the way, so it remains to be seen what sort of damage India can do across a full 50 overs.
Still to play: England (29 October), Sri Lanka (2 November), South Africa (5 November), Netherlands (12 November)
2. South Africa (four wins, one loss)
Most runs: Quinton de Kock (407 runs)
Most wickets: Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen (10 wickets each)
South Africa have sent a warning shot across the tournament with four totals above 300 – including more than 400 against Sri Lanka – that have secured four emphatic victories.
The Proteas’ one blemish came in a shock 38-run loss to familiar foes Netherlands when they were skittled out for 207 in their only run chase so far at the Cricket World Cup.
But with a batting group led by opener Quinton de Kock and an explosive middle order, it is unlikely South Africa will continue to suffer from second-innings blues as another shot at an elusive semi-final victory looks all but assured.
Still to play: Pakistan (27 October), New Zealand (1 November), India (5 November), Afghanistan (10 November)
3. New Zealand (four wins, one loss)
Most runs: Rachin Ravindra (290 runs)
Most wickets: Mitch Santner (12 wickets)
The runner’s up at the past two Cricket World Cups are well-placed to secure yet another semi-final berth after thumping defending champions England in their opener then clinching resounding victories over less-fancied opponents.
But tougher tests are to come for New Zealand who showed they could match it with pacesetters India without ever quite taking control of the contest that they ultimately lost by four wickets.
With four wins in the bank and a healthy net run rate, New Zealand likely need two more victories to lock in their spot in the knockout stages and hope to secure at least one of those against fellow contenders Australia and South Africa.
Still to play: Australia (28 October), South Africa (1 November), Pakistan (4 November), Sri Lanka (9 November)
4. Australia (three wins, two losses)
Most runs: David Warner (332 runs)
Most wickets: Adam Zampa (13 wickets)
The five-time champions have been building momentum as the tournament progresses after starting their campaign with two disappointing losses.
Three convincing wins have followed as their batters have found form with at least one strong innings each, while their trio of pacers and spinner Adam Zampa have also made their mark.
Australia arguably still have room for improvement – both in terms of performances and personnel – as they aim to win at least one of their upcoming clashes with arch-rivals New Zealand and England to keep one foot in the knockout stages.
Still to play: New Zealand (28 October), England (4 November), Afghanistan (7 November), Bangladesh (11 November)
5. Pakistan (two wins, three losses)
Most runs: Mohammad Rizwan (302 runs)
Most wickets: Shaheen Afridi (10 wickets)
Pakistan impressed as they opened their Cricket World Cup with two comprehensive victories but have fallen back into the pack to be on the brink of missing out on the knockout stages.
While a thumping at the hands of heated rivals India always stings, it is the loss to Afghanistan that could prove most costly as Pakistan is left with plenty to do in their remaining fixtures.
It is crucial that the 1992 champions snap their three-match losing streak when they face a surging South Africa next otherwise Pakistan will likely be relying on other results to go their way to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
Still to play: South Africa (27 October), Bangladesh (31 October), New Zealand (4 November), England (11 November)
6. Afghanistan (two wins, three losses)
Most runs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (224 runs)
Most wickets: Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan (six wickets each)
Afghanistan are well and truly still in the mix to earn a semi-final berth and will likely need to win at least three of their remaining four matches – if not them all – if they are to sneak in.
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have been in fine form, while the spin quartet of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad have all caused some concern for opposition batters at different stages of the tournament.
Still to play: Sri Lanka (30 October), Netherlands (3 November), Australia (7 November), South Africa (10 November)
7. Sri Lanka (one win, three losses)
Most runs: Sadeera Samarawickrama (230 runs)
Most wickets: Dilshan Madushanka (11 wickets)
Injuries prior to the tournament and in the first three weeks in India have proven costly for the 1996 champions who have managed just one triumph heading into their crunch clash with England.
The absence of star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has put too much pressure on Maheesh Theekshana, while the loss of Matheesha Pathirana just this week has also put another dampener on what promised to be a competitive campaign.
A win against England is critical to keeping Sri Lanka’s hopes for the semi-finals intact, while a loss could prove the end to their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.
Still to play: England (26 October), Afghanistan (30 October), India (2 November), Bangladesh (6 November), New Zealand (9 November)
8. England (one win, three losses)
Most runs: Dawid Malan (192 runs)
Most wickets: Reece Topley (eight wickets)
The defending champions’ clash with Sri Lanka looms as a must-win encounter as a loss to the Asian side could leave England with too much to do heading into the backend of the tournament.
Not much has gone right for England thus far with the loss of in-form quick Reece Topley to injury and the absence of Ben Stokes for the first three matches of the campaign putting a dent in their chances for back-to-back titles.
Their sole victory so far in India came against ninth-placed Bangladesh and a win against Sri Lanka is needed to give them a chance of reaching the final four.
Still to play: Sri Lanka (26 October), India (29 October), Australia (4 November), Netherlands (8 November), Pakistan (11 November)
9. Bangladesh (one win, four losses)
Most runs: Mahmudullah Riyad (198 runs)
Most wickets: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam (six wickets each)
The Asian side made a great start to the 2023 World Cup with a commanding victory against Afghanistan, but subsequent losses to England, New Zealand, India and South Africa have seen their semi-final hopes all but extinguished.
Bangladesh would need to win all their remaining four matches at the tournament and have other results go their way to have any chance of sneaking into the knockout stage of the event. On current form it looms as a tough ask for Shakib Al Hasan’s side.
Still to play: Netherlands (28 October), Pakistan (31 October), Sri Lanka (6 November), Australia (11 November)
10. Netherlands (one win, four losses)
Most runs: Colin Ackermann (137 runs)
Most wickets: Bas de Leede (nine wickets)
The crushing loss to Australia all but put an end to Netherlands’ chances of reaching the semi-finals in India, with the Dutch now needing to win all four of their remaining matches to keep alive any slim hopes.
The upset victory over South Africa has been the clear highlight of Netherlands’ campaign thus far and Scott Edwards’ side were far from outclassed in each of their other matches until crossing paths with a rampant Australia.
Still to play: Bangladesh (28 October), Afghanistan (3 November), England (8 November), India (12 November)
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Afghanistan produced their second stunning win of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to beat Pakistan for the first time ever in a men’s ODI, winning by eight wickets in Chennai.
Set a target of 283 to win, Afghanistan’s top three all hit half-centuries as they produced a high-quality run chase to reach the target with eight wickets in hand and an over to spare.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the tempo early with a 53-ball 65 alongside fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran (87), before the excellent Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi finished the job with crucial contributions of 77 and 48 respectively.
Pakistan would have been happy enough with a total of 282/7 after being put under big pressure by Afghanistan’s four-pronged spin attack, led by the impressive Noor Ahmad (3/49).
Some big hits from Iftikhar Ahmed (40 from 27) lifted Pakistan to a competitive score after Abdullah Shafique (58) and Babar Azam (74) had set the platform.
But the target proved not quite big enough, as Afghanistan pulled off the historic chase.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been a key presence at the top of the order throughout the tournament, and set the tone when he found the boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s very first ball of the innings.
And it was Gurbaz who put Pakistan’s other high-profile pacer to the sword early on, hitting four fours in five balls off Haris Rauf in the eighth over to keep the momentum going.
Both Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran brought up fifties as Afghanistan’s openers took the attack to Pakistan’s spinners after seeing off the pace threat.
But Gurbaz’s onslaught came to an end when he took on the returning Shaheen Shah Afridi to depart for 65 from 53 balls, giving Pakistan the breakthrough that they desperately needed.
Rahmat Shah joined Ibrahim to negotiate the tricky middle overs, and the pair brought the required runs down to double figures with a handy partnership, setting up a big finish in Chennai.
But Pakistan kept the game very much alive when Hasan Ali removed key batter Zadran for 87 to set up a nail-biting finish.
Afghanistan’s batting efforts have heavily leaned on their young opening pair in recent times, but the experience of Rahmat and Hashmattulah Shah shone through as the pressure built in the back end of the innings.
With the required run rate always manageable at around a run-a-ball, Rahmat and Hashmatullah steered their team home in style, prompting jubilant scenes amongst the Afghanistan squad.
Earlier, Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry and seemingly spin-friendly Chennai surface. His opposite number, Hashmatullah Shahidi, said that he would’ve done the same given the conditions.
Shadab came in for an ill Mohammed Nawaz to give Pakistan a second leg-spin option along with Usama Mir. For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad came into the team in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi, meaning all of Afghanistan’s four full-time spin options started the game.
Pakistan started well, with Abdullah Shafique leading the Pakistan charge and Imam-ul-Haq providing him good support in the first powerplay. Together they hit eight boundaries in the first ten overs, including Pakistan’s first six in the opening powerplay of an ODI this year.
Afghanistan made their first breakthrough when Azmatullah Omarzai struck off the very first ball of the 11th over. A short delivery was mistimed by Imam (17) and pulled into the arms of Naveen-ul-Haq at mid-wicket.
Imam’s departure brought captain Babar to the crease, and he started in a positive fashion alongside Shafique.
The spin-heavy middle overs saw Afghanistan get control of the game, with the Pakistan batters finding it tough to read the variations of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, and the duo beating the bat on several occasions.
Shafique eventually fell to Noor for 58, going for a hasty sweep to try and up the rate and missing the ball, with the lbw decision given on review.
And Mohammad Rizwan also had difficulties in facing the excellent Noor, and fell after top-edging him to Mujeeb Ur Rahman at short fine leg for 8.
But captain Babar ensured that Pakistan got the platform that their tactics always set out to build, putting together some handy partnerships with Saud Shakeel (25) and Shadab Khan (40).
And the lower order built on those foundations, with Iftikhar Ahmed’s brutal 40 causing the damage at the death.
Iftikhar, tasked with kicking on at the back end of the innings, slammed four maximums and departed for 40 from 27 balls in the final over of the innings.
Noor Ahmad finished with stand-out figures of 3/49, while Noor, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi all finished with economies under five-an-over having each completed their full allocation of ten overs.
And the impact of those spinners and how they kept Pakistan’s innings in check proved crucial in the final analysis.
The result leaves both teams on four points after five matches of the tournament, with both still in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals.
Sport
Afghanistan braced for more ‘passionate’ rivalry with Pakistan
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said Sunday that his team are looking forward to renewing a “passionate” rivalry with Pakistan which has often reflected the stormy political relationship between the two neighbors.
Both sides are in desperate need of a win at the World Cup.
Pakistan have lost their last two games after a pair of opening wins while Afghanistan pulled off a shock victory over defending champions England but have also slumped to three defeats, AFP reported.
At the 2019 World Cup match in Leeds, which Pakistan won by three wickets, riots between the two sets of fans erupted outside the stadium.
Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Malik and Pakistan batsman Asif Ali almost came to blows in a Twenty20 game at Sharjah last year.
“I think for them (Afghanistan players) it’s a rivalry that excites them,” said Trott on Sunday.
“I think it’s a rivalry that sometimes in the past has been very passionate.
“We’ve had very close games as well. Hopefully tomorrow isn’t very exciting and we win by a lot. It’s just the nature of the rivalry, I should say.”
He added: “Both teams, I think, respect each other, but are very desperate to win.”
Trott said he wasn’t aware that Pakistan had unsuccessfully demanded the International Cricket Council switch Sunday’s game to another venue.
Reports claimed that Pakistan was keen to dent the threat posed by Afghanistan’s world-class spin attack.
“I didn’t know about them wanting to (change the venue), but I think Pakistan have got good spinners themselves and the thing with spinners, there are only two or three of them playing a game,” said Trott.
Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi will pose a threat for Pakistan as they did against England, sharing eight wickets in an upset 69-run win.
That game, however, took place in New Delhi.
“It’s everybody’s job, not just the spinners, to win games. There’s batsmen who’ve got to put runs on the board or batsmen who’ve got to chase down a total,” added former England batsman Trott.
“Chennai is normally a good wicket. So, with regards to the mindset, it’s important, as I said, the mindset we have there is that it’s a team game. It’s not just a spinner’s game.”
Afghanistan have lost all seven ODIs against Pakistan but can take a degree of satisfaction from knowing that they clinched three of the teams’ last four Twenty20 meetings.
“We always look to put the opposition under pressure straight away so we’ll be looking to do that tomorrow obviously, and I don’t think there’s any thoughts with regards to previous matches,” said Trott.
Sport
India out to turn tables on World Cup nemesis New Zealand in crunch clash
India and New Zealand meet in a top-of-the-table blockbuster as the only undefeated teams remaining in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the HPCA Stadium, in Dharamsala.
India face New Zealand with more on the line than just overturning a poor past record against their World Cup nemesis.
The two standouts of the Cricket World Cup so far sit at the top of table with four wins from four matches, and both will be out to put more distance on the chasing pack while stretching their own winning streak.
New Zealand have something of a stronghold over India in the showpiece event, with a 5-3 advantage at past tournaments and famously won their most recent Cricket World Cup clash to book a spot in the Final in 2019.
But India can look to brush aside any previous encounters after making a bright start to the Cricket World Cup on home soil that has included emphatic victories over rivals Pakistan and five-time champions Australia.
The hosts will be forced to make at least one change with all-rounder Hardik Pandya set to miss the high-stakes clash after rolling an ankle against Bangladesh, while New Zealand will again be without captain Kane Williamson.
Tom Latham has proved to be a more than capable stand-in skipper and can be relied on to make runs with a pair of fifties from his only two knocks so far at the event. Devon Conway has also amassed plenty of runs (249) for New Zealand to be the fourth-highest scorer at the tournament.
But India have two batters ahead of the New Zealand dynamo, with Rohit Sharma (265) and Virat Kohli (259) showing the sort of imperious form that should ensure this heavyweight clash lives up to the top-billing.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Key Players
India – Mohammed Siraj
The India pacer has had a solid but not spectacular start to the Cricket World Cup and now needs to step up in the absence of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
While Jasprit Bumrah has made a stirring impact since returning to the attack and has 10 wickets at the tournament, Siraj has played more of a support role with five scalps.
India spinner hails pace attack as key to fast start
India have still been able to dismiss 36 batters in four innings so far, but the concern for Siraj is that he has also leaked runs at 6.32 an over. This has included 0/76 from nine overs against Afghanistan and 2/50 from eight overs against Pakistan.
The No.3 bowler in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings is likely to be targeted again by the dynamic New Zealand top order, but if he can rise to the occasion in the typically swing-friendly conditions in Dharamsala then India will be well-placed to claim a rousing victory.
New Zealand – Trent Boult
The New Zealand veteran looms as India’s greatest threat in favorable conditions for pacers in Dharamsala.
India are well aware of the damage Boult can do after the evergreen left-armer and fellow quick Matt Henry tore through their top order in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final to all but end the chase before it began.
The consistent Boult has performed at his usual high level at the Cricket World Cup and has five wickets while giving up only 4.14 runs an over to be one of the tidiest bowlers so far.
While the focus on India decks often turns to spin, Boult is within one rating point of top spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings for a reason and is likely to have a say on the outcome of this top-of-the-table clash.
