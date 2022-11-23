Latest News
World will eventually recognize IEA: Muttaqi
The international community will eventually recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Wednesday.
Muttaqi made the remarks while addressing a ceremony in western Herat province at a police graduation ceremony.
“The world will eventually recognize you and will engage with you if you remain orderly, supportive of people and united,” Muttaqi said.
The ceremony saw 511 police members graduate after a six-week training program. They will be deployed in Herat, Ghor, Badghis and Farah provinces.
Mohammad Ismail Hedayat, the commander of the police training center in the western zone of the country, said that 71 of those who graduated are civil order police.
“We have been advising the police to behave properly with people so that there won’t be gaps. We have to be cool headed and warmhearted. We should embrace all our countrymen so that they will be satisfied with us,” said Mohammad Masoom Maihan Yar, a trainer at the center.
More than 3,000 police have graduated from the training center in Herat since the IEA takeover.
US no longer prioritizing Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Former US special representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said he thinks it’s unlikely that the country will ever return to Washington’s foreign policy priority list due to changes in the world, and the “great power competition”, as well as the lack of a roadmap for success.
Khalilzad told TRT World this week that while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was in his opinion making some serious mistakes, the only way to solve the issues was for all people in Afghanistan to broadly reach an agreement on a formula.
He said the IEAs need to start a consultative process and that IEA policies also need to respect the views of society, including views related to education.
Khalilzad warned that failure on the part of the IEA to enter into intra-Afghan dialogue could lead to violence and even conflict over time.
He said the economy “was in poor shape”, which he said was in part due to international sanctions. He implied this could be resolved if the IEA goes back to the Doha agreement which he said provided the best framework to work in.
He said the US government had supported the “fundamental parts” of this agreement at the time of signing.
“So they need to start the process of conversing with each other and agreeing to a process for a government that has a broad mandate from the people,” he said.
World Bank survey finds living conditions remain dire for Afghans
Living conditions remain difficult for Afghan families as two-thirds of households in the country continue to struggle to meet basic food and non-food needs, a new World Bank survey published Tuesday found.
Conducted between June and August 2022, the second Afghanistan Welfare Monitoring Survey assessed changes in basic living conditions in Afghanistan one year after the collapse of the former government.
The survey paints a grim picture of living conditions in Afghanistan as widespread deprivation continues and food insecurity remains high, negatively impacting the economy and the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women and girls.
Around two-thirds (65 percent) of respondents believe that the economic conditions of their household will worsen over the next 12 months.
“It is deeply concerning to see that a majority of Afghan households continue to face enormous economic difficulties and that access to education – especially for girls – remains severely constrained,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“There is an urgent need for the interim Taliban (IEA) administration to take tangible steps to improve food security and livelihoods, maintain basic health services, and ensure that the private sector can play a role to create jobs for the many Afghans, particularly young people, who are unemployed. Without this, the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women and girls, remains at risk.”
The survey found that rising food prices and the persistent effects of last year’s drought are among the main reasons for limited access to and affordability of food. “It signals more significant deprivation in the coming winter months,” the reported warned.
However, employment among household heads increased by seven percent between October 2021 and June 2022, with a slight uptick in private-sector salaried work, while public-sector employment remains much lower.
Nine percent of household heads were salaried in private-sector jobs, while more young men (ages 14-18) and older men (ages 55-65) seek work but cannot find it, fueling unemployment.
In contrast, many more women across all age groups report becoming economically active, with female labor force participation doubling relative to 2016 or 2020. Women are working predominantly in home-based self-employed activities, the report stated.
At the national level, primary school enrollment is as high as it was in 2016, primarily driven by increased enrollment of children in rural areas. In urban areas, primary school enrollment for girls and boys remains below the levels observed in 2016.
Secondary school enrollment rates for boys appear stagnant in rural areas and have declined in urban areas as older boys drop out of school to seek jobs in an increasingly difficult labor market, the survey found.
Girls’ secondary school attendance has collapsed, particularly in urban areas, from 44 and 50 percent in the summers of 2016 and 2020 respectively, to just 12 percent in the summer of 2022. “This finding is consistent with the current closure of secondary schools for girls under the interim Taliban(IEA) administration,” the report stated.
Medical services meanwhile continue to be available, as only eight percent of individuals who needed health services were unable to obtain them. Little differences in access are reported between urban and rural areas and women were able to access healthcare services, public and private, at the same rates as men, the World Bank noted.
On security, the report noted that perceptions had improved, with two-thirds of households reporting that they feel safer than a year ago. However, the same is not true in the Central and West-Central regions, where more households report feeling less safe than a year ago.
Students call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
With only 15 days left of this year’s academic year, emotional teenage girls spoke out about not having been able to attend school in the past year.
Female students say they are struggling with a range of problems, especially mental problems, after having been deprived of an education.
This comes as the annual end of year examinations got under on Tuesday, November 22, meaning there are only 15 days of school left until the winter break.
For the past year, schools have been closed to girls above Grade 6.
“Today is the beginning of the male students’ exams, but the girls could not participate because the schools were closed; our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to reopen schools for girls,” said Hafiza Mohammadi, a female student.
“Today, the door of knowledge is closed to us, which has caused depression and even mental disorders for girls,” said another student.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that the issue of girls’ schools is related to the Ministry of Education.
“Your question is related to the Ministry of Education, which will answer,” he responded when asked out when girls’ schools would reopen.
However, the Ministry of Education has not yet commented on the matter.
The international community has until now not recognized the new government, stating one of the conditions is that girls’ schools need to reopen.
