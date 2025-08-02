$10 billion MoU signed in Afghanistan to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Saturday between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water and the private sector to produce, transmit, and distribute 10,000 megawatts of electricity through a $10 billion investment.

The project aims to harness diverse energy sources — including natural gas, coal, hydro, wind, and solar — across multiple regions of the country. Officials say the initiative will lead Afghanistan toward full energy self-sufficiency within 7 to 10 years and even enable electricity exports to neighboring countries.

According to the plan, 4,000 megawatts will be allocated for public consumption, while 6,000 megawatts will power industrial sectors. The agreement is expected to drive significant economic growth by facilitating the establishment of thousands of new factories and creating employment for millions of Afghans.

Following the signing, technical teams from the Ministry and the implementing company are set to begin field surveys as early as tomorrow. Surveys will be completed within 10 days, followed by a six-month design phase. Initial implementation will begin with power generation projects producing between 2,000 and 3,000 megawatts.