$10 billion MoU signed in Afghanistan to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity
A memorandum of understanding was signed on Saturday between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water and the private sector to produce, transmit, and distribute 10,000 megawatts of electricity through a $10 billion investment.
The project aims to harness diverse energy sources — including natural gas, coal, hydro, wind, and solar — across multiple regions of the country. Officials say the initiative will lead Afghanistan toward full energy self-sufficiency within 7 to 10 years and even enable electricity exports to neighboring countries.
According to the plan, 4,000 megawatts will be allocated for public consumption, while 6,000 megawatts will power industrial sectors. The agreement is expected to drive significant economic growth by facilitating the establishment of thousands of new factories and creating employment for millions of Afghans.
Following the signing, technical teams from the Ministry and the implementing company are set to begin field surveys as early as tomorrow. Surveys will be completed within 10 days, followed by a six-month design phase. Initial implementation will begin with power generation projects producing between 2,000 and 3,000 megawatts.
Deputy PM Hanafi to travel to Qatar for medical treatment
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), is scheduled to travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on August 14.
According to the United Nations Security Council, Hanafi’s travel exemption was approved on August 1, and the visit will take place between August 14 and 31. The stated purpose of the trip is medical treatment.
The UN Security Council has previously granted similar travel exemptions to other officials of the Islamic Emirate who are on its sanctions list.
Pakistan organizes cross-border rally through Afghanistan to promote regional tourism
Pakistan has launched a major cross-border motorbike rally that passes through Afghanistan as part of efforts to promote regional tourism, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties across South and Central Asia.
The 23-day rally, which began in Lahore on July 31, passes through Islamabad and Torkham before entering Afghanistan via Kabul and Kunduz, continuing onward to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Riders will later re-enter Afghanistan on their return to Pakistan, concluding the tour in Lahore on August 22.
With the theme “Explore Muslim Heritage & Culture – Promote Tourism & Friendship,” the event highlights Afghanistan’s geographical importance and its potential as a key transit and cultural link in the region.
The rally is organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with Globe Strainers. At the launch event, Pakistani officials and Central Asian diplomats praised the tour’s role in fostering people-to-people connections and promoting cross-border tourism.
Guterres to visit Kazakhstan for UN SDG center covering Central Asia, Afghanistan
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Kazakhstan on Sunday to witness the signing of a host country agreement for a new UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which will serve Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said in a press conference on Friday that the agreement, previously endorsed by the UN General Assembly, will be signed in the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Key signatories include Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Li Junhua, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.
The initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s growing role in promoting regional dialogue and sustainable policy frameworks across Central Asia and Afghanistan. The center is expected to serve as a hub for coordinating efforts on economic, social, and environmental development priorities in the region, The Astana Times reported.
During the visit, Guterres is also expected to emphasize the need for renewed multilateral cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges, including the climate crisis, digital transformation, and inclusive development.
This marks Guterres’s third visit to Kazakhstan as Secretary-General.
From Kazakhstan, Guterres will travel to Awaza in Turkmanistan to attend the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.
