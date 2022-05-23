A number of exiled politicians show interest in IEA’s contact commission

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2022)

A day after the official launch and announcement of planned talks with exiled politicians and military personnel, a number of well-known figures from the previous government say they are ready to sit at the negotiating table, but before that the IEA must make sure that all tribes of Afghanistan are included in the country’s future system.

The presence of men and women from all ethnic groups in Afghanistan in the future political system is one of the basic conditions of these exiled politicians.

“We are ready for negotiations. I cannot say everything on TV, but whatever the result is of negotiations and the understanding, we will be committed to it, but one thing is to accept the general principle. We have to take into account the vote of the people, whether men or women, and all the tribes and all ethnicities and religions present in Afghanistan should consider themselves the owners of this country,” said Muhammad Mohaqiq, leader of the People’s Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan.

Experts also say however that a number of politicians will not accept the plan that was prepared for the return of these personalities.

According to them, the work of the commission will be difficult without the presence of people outside the IEA.

“People in this commission, other than the Taliban (IEA ) should be included in this commission in order to gain the trust of the people. It’s one-sided, people no longer believe in the commission, and it cuts political participation to the farthest, which is not a good result,” said Moien Gul Samkanai, chairman of Rights and Justice Party.

The plan, which was unveiled on Saturday by the IEA’s contact commission, does not say whether it will provide the opportunity for political figures to return to politics or participate in government, but only that their lives and property will be safe, and their legitimate demands will to be accepted.