ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday announced Afghanistan A squad for the upcoming tri-nation series against Sri Lanka A and Ireland A in the UAE.
The tour will be held from April 7 to May 2, 2025, in the UAE, which will feature a total of seven One Day matches, along with Afghanistan competing in a four-day match against each participating team.
The tour will begin on April 7 with a four-day match between Afghanistan A and Ireland A. The only four-day match will be followed by the start of the Tri-Nation One Day series on April 13, with Ireland A taking on Sri Lanka A in the series opener.
The Tri-Nation 50 Overs Series will be played in Abu Dhabi in a round-robin format, where each of the three teams will face each other twice. The top two teams from the first round will advance to the final, which is scheduled for April 25 at the same venue. Following the conclusion of the Tri-Nation Series, Afghanistan A will face Sri Lanka in a four-day match from April 29 to May 2, marking the end of the event.
Currently, Afghanistan A are undergoing a training and preparation camp in two separate groups in Nangarhar province, gearing up for both the white and red ball formats of the series.
“The Tri-Nation series and the two four-day games are incredible opportunities for our emerging cricketers to showcase their talent on the international stage and further develop their skills,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated. “We are committed to identifying promising players for the red-ball format as part of our plans to build a strong red-ball team and improve the overall standard of red-ball cricket in the country.”
ACB Interim Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Suliman Khail added: “We have selected our squad to strike a balance between providing opportunities for our players and ensuring the competitiveness needed to win matches. The squad includes nationally contracted bench players in various roles, along with some top-performing and impactful emerging players.
“We hope they perform well and, with their abilities and preparations, continue to develop their skills and contribute to the team’s success during the tour.”
Afghanistan A Squad for the four-day matches: Darwish Rasooli (C), Abdul Malik (VC), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Afsar Zazai (WK), Riaz Hassan, Imran Mir, Bahir Shah Mahboob, Ijaz Mehri, Shams Ur Rahman, Ismat Alam, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Arab Gul Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Afghanistan A squad for the Tri-Nation Series: Darwish Rasooli (C), Sediqullah Atal (VC), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Abdul Malik, Zubaid Akbari, Ijaz Mehri, Bilal Ahmad Tarin, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Rahman Rahmani and Bilal Sami.
In addition, Mohammad Saleem, Khalil Gurbaz, Yama Arab, and Faridoon Dawoodzai are part of the reserve pool with both squads.
AFC Beach Soccer: UAE thrash Afghanistan 7-1 in opener
Afghanistan’s national beach soccer team lost 7-1 to the United Arab Emirates in Friday’s opening match at the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 in Thailand.
Afghanistan will face Iran in their second group-stage match next Sunday.
In this year’s tournament, the Afghan team is placed in Group C alongside Iran, UAE, and Indonesia.
IPL 2025 celebrates 18 years of immense success
With just four days to go until the opening match of this year’s IPL, cricket fever is already taking hold and for fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will once again bring this thrilling event into the homes of Afghans in the country.
This year’s IPL is in fact the 18th season and has undoubtedly become a firm favorite on the world’s annual cricket schedule.
The popularity of the IPL is so immense that the cumulative brand value was estimated at $12 billion in 2024, a 13% increase from $10.7 billion in 2023, according to the 17th Brand Finance IPL 2024 valuation report.
According to Brand Finance, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leads as the most valuable IPL franchise in 2024, with a brand valuation of $122 million.
This 52% growth is attributed largely to the enduring legacy of their former captain MS Dhoni.
CSK is followed by Mumbai Indians, which is valued at $119 million and
Royal Challengers Bengaluru is worth $117 million.
Defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders is at $109 million; Sunrisers Hyderabad is $85 million; Rajasthan Royals is $81 million and Delhi Capitals is $80 million.
Saturday’s opener will see KKR take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata.
IPL 2025 gets underway on Saturday, March 22, and runs for two months, ending on May 25.
IPL fans can tune in to Ariana Television from 6:15pm for a pre-match show on Saturday. The KKRvsRCB match will start at 6:30pm
Cricket Ireland cancels Afghanistan series for ‘financial reasons’
However, in the same statement Cricket Ireland confirmed a line up of action-packed cricket this summer.
Ireland’s cricket board announced this week they have cancelled a multi-format series against Afghanistan scheduled for later this year.
Cricket Ireland said in a statement issued on Tuesday that they were cancelling the series due to “financial reasons”.
“One planned series that won’t go ahead for financial reasons is against Afghanistan.
“This decision is part of our management of short-term budgetary constraints, as well as our requirement to comply with the Board’s mandate to deliver balanced investment across the organisation’s strategic objectives,” said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland.
West Indies will play six limited-overs matches in Ireland in May and June before England arrive in September for a three-match Twenty20 series.
In addition, Zimbabwe Women and Pakistan Women will tour Ireland in July and August respectively; and Ireland Women will compete in two ICC World Cup qualifier tournaments.
In addition to this, Ireland Wolves will head to the UAE to play Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A as part of a multi-format tour.
Cricket Ireland added that “further fixtures and tours in 2025 will be announced in due course”.
Deutrom meanwhile said Cricket Ireland will also invest to upgrade infrastructure and facilities across the country.
The Irish government announced last August it would build a stadium at the national sports campus in Blanchardstown, which will also stage matches of the T20 World Cup in 2030, which Ireland will co-host with England and Scotland.
“All in all, on and off the pitch, in time this will be recognised as one of the more consequential years in Irish cricket history,” Deutrom added.
In response to this news, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has clarified that the matches have not been canceled and that efforts are underway to reschedule them at a more suitable time.
