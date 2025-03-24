ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday announced Afghanistan A squad for the upcoming tri-nation series against Sri Lanka A and Ireland A in the UAE.

The tour will be held from April 7 to May 2, 2025, in the UAE, which will feature a total of seven One Day matches, along with Afghanistan competing in a four-day match against each participating team.

The tour will begin on April 7 with a four-day match between Afghanistan A and Ireland A. The only four-day match will be followed by the start of the Tri-Nation One Day series on April 13, with Ireland A taking on Sri Lanka A in the series opener.

The Tri-Nation 50 Overs Series will be played in Abu Dhabi in a round-robin format, where each of the three teams will face each other twice. The top two teams from the first round will advance to the final, which is scheduled for April 25 at the same venue. Following the conclusion of the Tri-Nation Series, Afghanistan A will face Sri Lanka in a four-day match from April 29 to May 2, marking the end of the event.

Currently, Afghanistan A are undergoing a training and preparation camp in two separate groups in Nangarhar province, gearing up for both the white and red ball formats of the series.

“The Tri-Nation series and the two four-day games are incredible opportunities for our emerging cricketers to showcase their talent on the international stage and further develop their skills,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated. “We are committed to identifying promising players for the red-ball format as part of our plans to build a strong red-ball team and improve the overall standard of red-ball cricket in the country.”

ACB Interim Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Suliman Khail added: “We have selected our squad to strike a balance between providing opportunities for our players and ensuring the competitiveness needed to win matches. The squad includes nationally contracted bench players in various roles, along with some top-performing and impactful emerging players.

“We hope they perform well and, with their abilities and preparations, continue to develop their skills and contribute to the team’s success during the tour.”

Afghanistan A Squad for the four-day matches: Darwish Rasooli (C), Abdul Malik (VC), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Afsar Zazai (WK), Riaz Hassan, Imran Mir, Bahir Shah Mahboob, Ijaz Mehri, Shams Ur Rahman, Ismat Alam, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Arab Gul Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Afghanistan A squad for the Tri-Nation Series: Darwish Rasooli (C), Sediqullah Atal (VC), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Abdul Malik, Zubaid Akbari, Ijaz Mehri, Bilal Ahmad Tarin, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Rahman Rahmani and Bilal Sami.

In addition, Mohammad Saleem, Khalil Gurbaz, Yama Arab, and Faridoon Dawoodzai are part of the reserve pool with both squads.